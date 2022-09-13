The Queen could be buried with just two pieces of jewellery
A royal expert has predicted which jewels the Queen will be buried in
The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday 19 September. Her Majesty died on Thursday 8 September, aged 96.
Following the funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, the Queen’s coffin will be transported to Windsor, where she will be buried alongside her parents and her late husband, Prince Philip.
While her coffin will be decorated with jewels as she lies in state, the late monarch may only be buried with a select few.
Natural Diamond Council head of communications, Lisa Levinson, believes the Queen will be buried with some of her more modest jewels.
Speaking to Metro, Levinson says that the Queen could be buried with just two pieces of jewellery: her Welsh gold wedding band and a pair of pearl earrings.
The Queen’s engagement ring, Levinson predicts, will likely be given to Anne, the Princess Royal.
“The young Prince Philip was closely involved in the design of Elizabeth’s engagement ring, which is set in platinum and has eleven natural diamonds – a three-carat round solitaire diamond, and five smaller stones set on each side,” she explains.
“Her Majesty’s life has always been about the legacy of the royal family, in the UK and Commonwealth; her jewels form very much part of that legacy.”
The Queen had over 300 items in her private jewellery collection, including five pendants, 15 rings, 14 watches, 46 necklaces, 34 pairs of earrings, and 98 brooches.
The Queen also had approximately 50 tiaras which formed two collections: the British Crown Jewels that are held in trust by the ruling monarch, and the Queen’s personal collection.
The personal collection was curated with tiaras that were inherited from other family members or ones the Queen purchased herself. The majority of her tiaras come from her personal collection.
Royal commentator Josh Rom told New York Post that the majority of the Queen’s tiara collection would pass on to King Charles III for Camilla, Queen Consort, to use, and possibly to Kate, Princess of Wales as well.
