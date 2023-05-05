Joan Collins recalls ‘naughty’ thing King Charles ‘wrote’ about her

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dame Joan Collins has recalled a “naughty” thing that King Charles wrote about her.

The actor, 89, appeared on Friday’s instalment of Good Morning Britain, where she discussed the “charming” King Charles III.

Recalling the moment he presented Collins with her damehood in 2015, she told hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shepard that Charles said: “And about time, too.”

She said: “How charming [Charles] was when he gave it to me. And you know, he has the most fantastic voice, very mellifluous and deep.”

The Dynasty star added: “I’d met him a few times. In fact, he wrote about me in his book, I can’t say what it is on morning TV because it’s a bit naughty.”

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Joan went on to say that on one occasion that she met Charles, she was wearing a “very low-cut dress”.

It comes days after Collins praised the King for his skills on the dancefloor in a tribute to the monarch ahead of his coronation.

Joan Collins said that King Charles was ‘charming’ when he presented her damehood (Getty Images)

The actor recalled a fond memory of meeting the King for the first time in the Eighties, when he was the Prince of Wales and, at the time, married to the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

She met him at a charity ball held by Armand Hammer in Palm Beach, Miami, where they “had a little dance together” that Collins said was “very nice”.

“He’s quite a good dancer!” she told British Vogue, and described the King as “charming”, as well as having a “wonderful voice and a dry, dry sense of humour”.

The actor shared another time that she met Charles at the Safeway Picnic concert in aid of his charity, The Prince’s Trust, in 2002.

She said that the King “loves modern music and was jiving along” to performances by Diana Ross and Shirley Bassey.

Collins predicted that Charles “will be a very good leader” as he prepares to be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla tomorrow (Saturday 6 May).

Follow the latest coronation updates here.