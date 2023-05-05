Sharon Osbourne is camping along the Mall in London “to get a good spot” ahead of King Charles’s coronation on Saturday, 6 May.

It comes after the TalkTV host made a “deal” with broadcaster JJ Anisiobi on air to go camping with royal fans.

Osbourne, 70, has been spotted taking pictures and sharing food with the fans, before filming a segment for TalkTV shortly after midnight in the early hours of Thursday (5 May).

