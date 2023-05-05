✕ Close King Charles III and Queen Camilla spotted leaving coronation rehearsal

The coronation of King Charles III will take place tomorrow (Saturday 6 May), in a ceremony that will also crown his wife, Camilla, as Queen.

The King, along with Prince William and Kate, have been out greeting well-wishers nearby Buckingham Palace ahead of tomorrow’s service.

The “slimmed-down” affair will see 2,000 guests, including political leaders, members of the royal family, and celebrities including Joanna Lumley and presenters Ant and Dec, attend.

On Thursday, The Independent exclusively revealed that Charles has snubbed Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, from the invitation list.

Preparations for the coronation come as the King’s close friend Jonathan Dimbleby claimed today that the monarch would be horrified at the thought of the public pledging their allegiance to him.

The veteran broadcaster said the idea was “ill advised” and not something the monarch would have wanted.

“I can’t think of anything he would find more abhorrent,” Mr Dimbleby told the Today Programme. “He’s never wanted to be revered. He’s never wanted anyone to pay homage to him except in mock terms as a joke.”