Coronation – live: King Charles, William and Kate greet royal fans ahead of ceremony
King Charles III will be crowned in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday
King Charles III and Queen Camilla spotted leaving coronation rehearsal
The coronation of King Charles III will take place tomorrow (Saturday 6 May), in a ceremony that will also crown his wife, Camilla, as Queen.
The King, along with Prince William and Kate, have been out greeting well-wishers nearby Buckingham Palace ahead of tomorrow’s service.
The “slimmed-down” affair will see 2,000 guests, including political leaders, members of the royal family, and celebrities including Joanna Lumley and presenters Ant and Dec, attend.
On Thursday, The Independent exclusively revealed that Charles has snubbed Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, from the invitation list.
Preparations for the coronation come as the King’s close friend Jonathan Dimbleby claimed today that the monarch would be horrified at the thought of the public pledging their allegiance to him.
The veteran broadcaster said the idea was “ill advised” and not something the monarch would have wanted.
“I can’t think of anything he would find more abhorrent,” Mr Dimbleby told the Today Programme. “He’s never wanted to be revered. He’s never wanted anyone to pay homage to him except in mock terms as a joke.”
King Charles greets well-wishers along Mall ahead of coronation
Naomi Campbell wishes King Charles ‘a great reign and all the success’ ahead of coronation
Naomi Campbell has shared words of encouragement for King Charles III as he prepares for his coronation on Saturday 6 May.
The supermodel, 52, first met the monarch when he was the Prince of Wales at Donatella Versace’s 2001 charity fashion gala.
She recalled meeting him several times since then, but her “highlight” was when they attended a reception at the Deputy High Commissioner’s residence in Lagos in 2018.
Kate Ng reports:
Naomi Campbell wishes King Charles ‘a great reign and all the success’
The supermodel recalled meeting the monarch several times
Live: Guests arrive for King Charles’s reception ahead of coronation
King’s coronation: Timings, itinerary and key events
The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla is taking place this weekend.
Pubs, clubs and bars in England and Wales will be able to continue serving customers for two hours beyond their usual closing time, with the extended licensing hours applying from 11pm on Friday 5 May, Saturday 6 May and Sunday 7 May.
Here is a look at what else is happening day by day and how the coronation celebrations will unfold.
King’s coronation: Timings, itinerary and key events
Itinerary for King’s coronation
Queen Consort Camilla’s grandson will perform Page of Honour duties in a sling after ‘breaking arm’
The Queen Consort’s grandson Gus Lopes will reportedly have to wear a sling while carrying out his royal duties as Page of Honour at the coronation this weekend.
The 13-year-old, who is the son of Laura and Harry Lopes, is one of four pages who will hold Camilla’s coronation robes as she walks down Westminster Abbey in the historic occasion on Saturday 6 May.
But during the dress rehearsals this week, Gus was spotted with his right arm in a sling.
Kate Ng reports:
Queen Consort Camilla’s grandson to wear sling at coronation after ‘breaking arm’
Gus Lopes and his twin brother Louis will help carry their grandmother’s robes at the ceremony
Sharon Osbourne camps out along Mall ahead of King Charles's coronation
Prince George given Page of Honour role at King’s coronation
Prince George has been given an official role at the 6 May coronation – a Page of Honour to the King.
King Charles III and the Queen Consort each have four Pages of Honour supporting them on the day of the coronation, including schoolboys who are family friends or close relatives.
George, the nine-year-old future monarch, is the most prominent among them. Camilla’s three grandsons will also join George in the role.
Read more:
Prince George given Page of Honour role at King’s coronation
The royal will be included in the royal procession alongside Camilla’s grandsons
Sharon Osbourne sleeping in a tent along Mall ahead of the coronation
Sharon Osbourne has been spotted peeping out of a tent as she joins royal fans camping along the Mall ahead of the King’s coronation tomorrow (6 May).
Hundreds of fans have lined the Mall to get a glimpse of King Charles III and Queen Camilla as they make their way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
Full story:
Sharon Osbourne sleeping in a tent along Mall ahead of the coronation
The Talk TV host made a ‘deal’ with her co-hosts that she would camp overnight with royal fans
Prince William ‘crossing fingers’ father’s coronation ‘goes well’
The Prince of Wales has said he has his “fingers crossed” for his father’s coronation on Saturday, 5 May.
Speaking to well-wishers in Soho, Prince William expressed his hope for good weather when King Charles III is crowned.
The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first trip on the Elizabeth Line, named after the late Queen Elizabeth II, to Tottenham Court Road in Soho on Thursday ahead of the weekend celebrations.
The couple visited the Dog and Duck pub, where they both ordered a pint of cider, and William poured a “perfect” pint behind the bar.
Prince William ‘crossing fingers’ father’s coronation ‘goes well’
The Prince of Wales has said he has his "fingers crossed" for his father's coronation on Saturday, 5 May. Speaking to well-wishers in Soho, Prince William expressed his hope for good weather when King Charles III is crowned. The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first trip on the Elizabeth Line, named after the late Queen Elizabeth II, to Tottenham Court Road in Soho on Thursday ahead of the weekend celebrations. The couple visited the Dog and Duck pub, where they both ordered a pint of cider, and William poured a "perfect" pint behind the bar. Sign up for our newsletters.