Harry and Meghan arrive in California after missing Jubilee finale

Jubilee – live: Harry and Meghan arrive in California after UK trip
The long weekend in celebration of the Queen’s 70-year reign concluded with a surprise appearance from the monarch
The Queen has said she is “humbled and deeply touched” by the platinum jubilee celebrations in a statement marking the conclusion of the long weekend.
The monarch made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal standard was raised above the residence on Sunday.
The Queen’s appearance was unexpected after she did not attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathdral on Friday and the Epsom Derby on Saturday after experiencing “discomfort” following Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.
On Sunday, horses led the the Queen’s Gold State Coach down The Mall as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant began.
A hologram of a young Queen during her 1953 coronation was projected onto the State Coach.
More than 10,000 performers took part in four different acts, each of which helped tell the story of the Queen’s historic 70-year reign.
Those taking part included people from the military, volunteers, theatre performers, key workers and 2,500 members of the general public.
The pageant also featured 150 “national treasures”, including celebrities such as Sir Cliff Richard, Heston Blumenthal, Rosie Jones, Alan Titchmarsh, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, and Gary Lineker.
Crowds were treated to a special performance by Ed Sheeran, who sang his hit single, ‘Perfect’.
The pageant coincided with the Big Jubilee Lunch, with thousands of street parties taking place across the UK on Sunday.
Ten million people joined in on local events, BBQs and other community festivites to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
On Saturday, Prince Charles paid a moving, personal tribute to the Queen at the Platinum Party at the Palace and thanked her for being there for the nation in good times and bad for 70 years.
The future king was joined by his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and addressed the Queen, who remains head of state at the age of 96 despite her mobility problems, saying: “You pledged to serve your whole life – you continue to deliver.”
Harry and Meghan return to California following UK Visit
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have touched down in the US following their appearance at this weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.
Pictures have emerged of Prince Harry being transported from the airport in California in the passenger seat of a black Range Rover.
The couple were largely absent from the festivities over the four-day weekend, but appeared at the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, their first public appearance in the UK since stepping down as senior royals in 2020.
On Saturday, Harry and Meghan hosted a “relaxed” party to celebrate their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday, which is believed to have been attended by the young royal’s British cousins.
Kate Middleton wears Stella McCartney to star-studded Platinum Jubilee Pageant
The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday wearing an elegant fuschia pink dress by Stella McCartney.
The design featured padded shoulders, ruching on one shoulder and puffed long sleeves.
Kate completed the look with simple gold and diamond earrings, natural makeup and her hair in loose curls.
Taking her place in the royal box, the duchess was joined by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and her husband, the Duke of Cambridge.
Meghan Markle’s hairdresser reveals rare details about Archie and Lilibet
George Northwood, hairdresser to the Duchess of Sussex, has lifted the lid on the personalities of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in London with their two children for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations but are now thought to have departed.
Northwood posted a series of photographs of Meghan from Friday, when she and Prince Harry attended the special Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral.
Northwood wrote in the caption: “So nostalgic and wonderful to be reunited with HARRY, Meghan, and their family in the UK.”
He then described Archie, three, and Lilibet, who is celebrating her first birthday “privately” in Windsor with her parents and brother on Saturday 4 June.
“Archie has grown to be the cutest, well-mannered little boy,” he said, and added: “Lilibet is just beautiful.”
Supermodel Kate Moss was one of the standout stars at Sunday’s platinum jubilee pageant just days after Johnny Depp won his defamation trial against Amber Heard.
Moss was a witness for the Depp team during the six-week trial, where she testified that Depp did not push her down a flight of stairs during their relationship in the nineties.
During the three-minute video appearance, the 48-year-old denied that Depp had ever “pushed her in that way”..
The Queen was joined by those high in the line of succession – Charles, William, George, Charlotte and Louis – along with Camilla and Kate.
‘My heart is with you all’: Queen makes statement to mark end of platinum jubilee
The Queen has made a statement to mark the end of her platinum jubilee weekend.
The 96-year-old monarch, who made a suprise appearance at Sunday’s platinum jubilee pageant, said that over her seven-decade reign there was “no guidebook to follow” and that she was “humbled and deeply touched” by the jubilee.
“When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee,” the statement released by Buckingham Palace read.
“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.
“I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.”
Queen said she remains ‘committed to serving’ the nation
The Queen has said she remains “committed to serving” the nation to “the best of my ability”, after she set the seal on her Platinum Jubilee celebrations by appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
The 96-year-old monarch was absent for much of the extended Bank Holiday weekend, after finding the first day enjoyable but tiring, and in a message of thanks acknowledged this but said her “heart” had been with well-wishers.
The Duchess of Cornwall, patron of the Big Lunch, estimated that up to 18 million people could have taken part in Jubilee street parties, and the Queen expressed her hope this “renewed sense of togetherness” would be felt for years to come.
After the outpouring of public affection during her balcony appearance, the Queen said she was “humbled and deeply touched” so many people had taken part in celebrations marking her 70-year reign.
Surrounded by her family, she was cheered by thousands of well-wishers after stepping on to the balcony following the Platinum Pageant, which told the story of her life, and the nation, with an eccentric, fun and imaginative carnival-like display.
Smiling as she acknowledged the spectators, she looked down on The Mall where tens of thousands had waited in hope of seeing her.
The Queen said later in her message: “When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.
“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.
“I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.
“I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations.”
Family day out for Royals at Jubilee Pageant
It was a family day out like no other, with prime seats in the royal box, catching up with cousins and clapping along to classic tunes.
The Platinum Jubilee Pageant was an afternoon of entertainment for members of the royal family, who all sat together alongside their siblings and cousins.
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, moved around a little, cosying up to both his parents and his grandfather the Prince of Wales.
At one point, Charles rocked his four-year-old grandson from side to side on his lap.
Louis joined his big brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in the royal box.
As George stood for part of the parade, he mirrored his father William, both adjusting the front of their jackets at the same time.
He was also spotted resting his head on his hand during the show.
Lasting two and a half hours, it was not surprising that restlessness may have set in for the younger spectators.
Zara Tindall watched the pageant with three-year-old daughter Lena on her lap, while her other daughter Mia, eight, sat on her father Mike’s lap and had her arm around his neck.
At one point, little Lena sat on her 11-year-old cousin Savannah Phillips’s lap.
Princess Eugenie could be seen bouncing her son August on her knee.
The one-year-old was wearing a jumper with a Union flag on the front.
Later, Eugenie posted pictures and videos on Instagram showing August, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and her view of the pageant.
Meanwhile, the Princess Royal, 71, looked happy as she sat next to her brother Charles and clapped along to Kool & The Gang’s Celebration.
Those joining the royal family included Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
