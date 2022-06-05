The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared photos of their three children - Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four - baking cakes for jubilee street party goers in Cardiff.

Kate Middleton helped her children ice cakes ahead of the party, which is set to be one of thousands taking place up and down the country as a part of the Big Jubilee Lunch.

Ten million people across the UK are expected to partake in parties, BBQs and other community festivites to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Also, music stars and 10,000 volunteers will perform in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant to celebrate the monarch’s 70-year reign, bringing four days of historic festivities to a close.

Over 10,000 people from across the Commonwealth will come together to help tell the story of the Queen’s time as the monarch and the changing face of British society.

Yesterday, Prince Charles paid a moving, personal tribute to the Queen at the Platinum Party at the Palace and thanked her for being there for the nation in good times and bad for 70 years.

The future king was joined by his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and addressed the Queen, who remains head of state at the age of 96 despite her mobility problems, saying: “You pledged to serve your whole life - you continue to deliver.”

Amongst this weekend’s celebrations, the Queen did not attend the Epsom Derby and platinum jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, after experiencing “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities on Thursday.