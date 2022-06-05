Jubilee – live: Cambridges bake for street party as music stars set to join pageant
The four-day-long festivities in celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign conclude today with a star-studded pageant
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared photos of their three children - Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four - baking cakes for jubilee street party goers in Cardiff.
Kate Middleton helped her children ice cakes ahead of the party, which is set to be one of thousands taking place up and down the country as a part of the Big Jubilee Lunch.
Ten million people across the UK are expected to partake in parties, BBQs and other community festivites to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
Also, music stars and 10,000 volunteers will perform in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant to celebrate the monarch’s 70-year reign, bringing four days of historic festivities to a close.
Over 10,000 people from across the Commonwealth will come together to help tell the story of the Queen’s time as the monarch and the changing face of British society.
Yesterday, Prince Charles paid a moving, personal tribute to the Queen at the Platinum Party at the Palace and thanked her for being there for the nation in good times and bad for 70 years.
The future king was joined by his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and addressed the Queen, who remains head of state at the age of 96 despite her mobility problems, saying: “You pledged to serve your whole life - you continue to deliver.”
Amongst this weekend’s celebrations, the Queen did not attend the Epsom Derby and platinum jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, after experiencing “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities on Thursday.
Meghan Markle’s hairdresser reveals rare details about Archie and Lilibet
George Northwood, hairdresser to the Duchess of Sussex, has revealed small details about the personalities of her children - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
In an Instagram post, Norwood shared a series of photographs of Meghan from Friday - when she and Prince Harry attended the special Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral.
In the caption, he said: “So nostalgic and wonderful to be reunited Harry, Meghan and their family in the UK. Archie has grown to be the cutest, well mannered little boy and Lilibet is just beautiful.”
Saman Javed has the full story.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal show with concert reactions
At last night’s Platinum Party at the Palace, Prince George and Princess Charlotte sat in attendance alongside their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
As the evening went on, the young royals stole the show as they laughed and sang along to the various musical performances and special features.
Most notably, the Queen partook in a pre-recorded sketch featuring her having tea with Paddington Bear - which the Cambridge children seemed to particularly enjoy.
Saman Javed has the full story.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms threaten jubilee street parties
Heavy, thundery showers are threatening to dampen Sunday’s celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
The Met Office issued futher severe weather warnings of thunderstorms covering much of England and Wales, which run from midnight on Sunday through to 6pm.
More than 60,000 people have registered to host Big Jubilee Lunches in the UK today, while a further 10 million are expected to join the typically outdoor festivities.
Emily Atkinson has the full story.
George, Charlotte and Louis bake cakes for jubilee street party
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared photos of their three children - Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four - baking cakes for street party goers in Cardiff.
Kate Middleton helped her children ice cakes ahead of the street party in the Welsh capital - one of many taking place up and down the country as a part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.
The post is captioned: “Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! We hope you like them!”
Over ten million people across the UK are expected to take part in the Big Jubilee Lunch which is set to involve street parties, BBQs and other community celebrations.
Best tributes made to the Queen at Palace party
At the Platinum Party at the Palace last night, celebrities, politicians and members of the royal family shared tributes to the Queen in celebration of her 70 years of service as monarch.
James Bond actor Daniel Craig thanked the Queen for her unwavering grace and said he “would follow her anywhere.”
Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, said: “I feel deeply honoured to have spent time with you over the years.”
Actress Dame Julie Andrews thanked the Queen for “dedicating herself” to the country and the Commonwealth.
Sports star Sir Mo Farah thanked the monarch for her services to “our country and our people” and and Emma Raducanu said Her Majesty has “remained calm at all times.”
Prince William took to the stage to address the climate crisis. He said: “Today, in 2022 - as The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee - the pressing need to protect and restore our planet has never been more urgent.
“But like her, I am an optimist. Decades for making the case for taking better care of our world, has meant that environmental issues are now at the top of the global agenda,” he continued.
“It’s my firm hope that my grandmother’s words are as true in 70 years’ time as they are tonight that as nations we come together in common cause, because then there is always room for hope.”
Prince Charles, accompanied by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, addressed the Queen as “Her Majesty” and “mummy”.
He said: “You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us.”
Best moments from Party at the Palace performances
The star-studded Platinum Party at the Palace saw famous faces from across the world come together to celebrate the Queen’s jubilee.
From the greats such as Diana Ross, Rod Stewart and Queen to fresh faces like Mabel and Ms Banks - performers brought out all the stops for their performances.
The performances were well received by members of the royal family in the audience, with Prince William, Kate Middleton and children - George and Charlotte - waving union jack flags and singing along.
What happened on Friday for platinum jubilee celebrations?
On Friday evening, the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace took place which saw stars such as Diana Ross, Queen with Adam Lambert and Duran Duran perform outside of Buckingham Palace.
Prince Charles took to the stage to pay a moving tribute to the Queen, who he addressed as “mummy”, and thank her for her 70 years of service as monarch.
Prince William also praised the Queen on-stage for her resilience and dedication to the climate crisis.
The Epsom Derby also took place yesterday, which the Queen did not attend after experiencing “discomfort” following Thursday’s busy day of celebrations.
Princess Anne and other royals such as Zara Tindall were in attendance at the Derby.
What’s happening for the platinum jubilee today?
To conclude the festivities of this historic weekend, a Platinum Jubilee Pageant organised by Buckingham Palace and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) will take place today to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign.
Thousands of performers from across the UK and the Commonwealth will come together tell the story of the Queen’s time as monarch and the changing face of British society.
It will be broadcast live on the BBC from 1pm and on large screens around The Mall in London, Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens and in Bute Park in Cardiff.
Also, over 60,000 people have registered to host a Big Jubilee Lunch with 10 million people across the UK expected to be joining in on street parties, BBQs and other community celebrations.
Good morning and welcome to day four of The Independent’s live coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations!
We hope you enjoyed today’s Platinum Jubilee coverage! We will back tomorrow for the final day of this weekend’s celebrations.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies