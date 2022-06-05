Jubilee – live: Queen makes statement to mark end of bank holiday celebrations
The four-day-long festivities in celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign concluded today with a pageant
The Queen made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal standard was raised above the residence.
Her appearance concluded the Platinum Jubilee pageant, which marked the end of the four-day special weekend.
On Sunday, horses led the the Queen’s Gold State Coach down The Mall as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant began.
A hologram of a young Queen during her 1953 coronation was projected onto the State Coach.
More than 10,000 performers took part in four different acts, each of which helped tell the story of the Queen’s historic 70-year reign.
Those taking part included people from the military, volunteers, theatre performers, key workers and 2,500 members of the general public.
The pageant also featured 150 “national treasures”, including celebrities such as Sir Cliff Richard, Heston Blumenthal, Rosie Jones, Alan Titchmarsh, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, and Gary Lineker.
Crowds were treated to a special performance by Ed Sheeran, who sang his hit single, ‘Perfect’.
The pageant coincided with the Big Jubilee Lunch, with thousands of street parties taking place across the UK on Sunday.
Ten million people joined in on local events, BBQs and other community festivites to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
Yesterday, Prince Charles paid a moving, personal tribute to the Queen at the Platinum Party at the Palace and thanked her for being there for the nation in good times and bad for 70 years.
The future king was joined by his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and addressed the Queen, who remains head of state at the age of 96 despite her mobility problems, saying: “You pledged to serve your whole life – you continue to deliver.”
Amongst this weekend’s celebrations, the Queen did not attend the Epsom Derby and platinum jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, after experiencing “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities on Thursday.
Princess Eugenie shares video of son August waving at Platinum Jubilee Pageant
Princess Eugenie thanks stars and organisers of Jubilee Pageant
Princess Eugenie has expressed her appreciation for all those who organised and took part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in an Instagram post.
The post includes a video of her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank waving at those participating in the Pageant.
Dogs compete in ‘corgi derby’ for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
ICYMI- ‘Media coverage of the platinum jubilee makes me uncomfortable to work in this industry'
As a Black woman descended from enslaved African people, the likes of whom were branded with hot irons bearing the initials of royal family members, the past four days of wall-to-wall, uncritical responses to the jubilee have been a gaslighting experience, our race correspondent Nadine White writes.
Read more here:
Opinion: Race was off-limits in media coverage of the Queen’s platinum jubilee
As a Black woman descended from enslaved African people, the likes of whom were branded with hot irons bearing the initials of royal family members, the past four days of wall-to-wall, uncritical responses to the jubilee have been a gaslighting experience
Pippa Middleton is pregnant with her third child
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are expecting their third child.
The younger sister to the Duchess of Cambridge debuted her baby bump on Saturday night during the Party at the Palace, which was being held as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations.
Middleton and Matthews are already parents to three-year-old Arthur, and one-year-old Grace.
You can read the full report here:
Pippa Middleton is pregnant with her third child
The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister debuted her baby bump at the Party at the Palace concert on Saturday
Princess Eugenie’s son makes royal debut wearing Union Jack jumper
Princess Eugenie’s son has made his first public appearance at the platinum jubilee pageant on Sunday.
August Brooksbank joined his parents and other members of the royal family in the royal box while watching the pageant, which was being held as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.
August, 1, is the only child of Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.
You can find the full report here:
Princess Eugenie’s son makes royal debut wearing Union Jack jumper
August Brooksbank attended the platinum jubilee pageant on Sunday
Prince Louis steals the show again during platinum jubilee pageant
Prince Louis has stolen the show once again during Sunday’s platinum jubilee pageant.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child already won over crowds on Thursday during the RAF flypast, and he was back at it with his reactions to the pageant.
The four-year-old was spotted covering his mother, Kate Middleton’s, mouth on Sunday during the pageant, as well as sitting on his father, Prince William’s, and his grandfather, Prince Charles’, laps during the ceremony.
Laura Hampson has all the best reactions to the young royal here:
Prince Louis steals the show again during platinum jubilee pageant
‘Prince Louis deserves his own meme section,’ one fan wrote
Fans share emotional reactions to Queen’s surprise balcony appearance
Royal fans were delighted to see the monarch make a final balcony appearance to mark the end of the weekend’s celebrations, with some even saying that it made them “emotional”.
“I did not think that The Queen coming out on the balcony would make me quite so emotional, what a beautiful moment,” one Twitter user wrote.
You can read more reactions here:
Fans share emotional reactions to Queen’s surprise balcony appearance
The Queen appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on the last day of the platinum jubilee
BREAKING: ‘My heart is with you all’: Queen makes statement to mark end of platinum jubilee
The Queen has made a statement to mark the end of her platinum jubilee weekend.
“When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee,” the statement released by Buckingham Palace read.
You can read the statement in full here:
‘My heart is with you all’: Queen makes statement to mark end of platinum jubilee
The Queen has made a statement to mark the end of her platinum jubilee weekend.
Queen flanked by heirs as she makes final jubilee appearance
The Queen was flanked by the three heirs to the throne as she made her final appearance during the platinum jubilee.
Making a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the platinum pageant, Her Majesty stood between Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George, who are first, second and third in line to the throne respectively.
The Queen saw a much smaller group of family members join her on the balcony on Sunday, compared with the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday.
Laura Hampson has the full report:
Queen flanked by heirs as she makes final jubilee appearance
Prince George gave his great-grandmother an adoring look when they stepped out on the balcony
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies