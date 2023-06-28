Kate Garraway made MBE by Prince William with Derek Draper’s support

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Garraway has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Prince of Wales, as her husband Derek Draper supported her in person at Windsor Castle today (Wednesday 28 June).

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 53, was recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

She received the award from Prince William while Draper, who was left with long-lasting organ damage after falling seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020, watched from a wheelchair nearby.

Draper, 55, who is rarely seen in public because he needs round-the-clock care, attended the investiture ceremony wearing a blue suit and stripe tie.

Garraway wore a cream dress with a bejewelled collar and a matching headpiece.

Last year, when it was announced that she had been awarded, Garraway said on GMB: “I actually feel very awkward about it all really, I don’t know why, because I’m thrilled to bits and incredibly honoured.

“But you just sort of think, ‘What? Me?’, and then you think it’s not real.”

She also admitted she had received some negative comments about the honour, saying: “I think it has (evoked) strange feelings. And there have been a few comments since it was announced of people saying, ‘Why has she got this? I look after my loved one’.

“I haven’t got it for looking after Derek. It is for broadcasting and I think also charity work. But you know there’s lots of people that you feel deserve it more. So it’s a strange feeling.”

The TV presenter has made two documentaries detailing her family’s life as Draper battles the long-term effects of coronavirus, with both programmes winning National Television Awards in the authored documentary category.

Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway, after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Getty Images)

Draper spent more than a year in hospital with Covid from March 2020 to April 2021, partly in an induced coma. He has been in and out of hospital since then for various treatments, including in October 2022 after he contracted sepsis.

Garraway has also written two books – The Power Of Hope: The Moving Memoir From ITV’s Kate Garraway and The Strength Of Love: Embracing An Uncertain Future With Resilience And Optimism – following Draper’s health struggle.

There are plans for her to front a third documentary exposing the “broken” care system.

In March, Garraway opened up about the high cost of her husband’s treatment and 24-hour care as he continues to live with long Covid. His care is provided by Garraway and healthcare professionals.

Kate Garraway after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity (Getty Images)

She spoke about how things have been “tough financially” while clarifying that her family has not had any “special treatment” from the NHS.

“As anyone with a loved one who is seriously ill knows, the costs go through the roof in so many ways,” she told The Sun. “You have to make changes to your home and it affects your ability to work.”

She also spoke about feeling conscious that people may become “fed up” by her talking about Draper’s health struggles.

Describing it as a “long battle”, she said the ordeal has been “very tough on him, and the people around me”. She added: “I don’t want to go on about it because what I’ve learnt is you only really know what it feels like until you’re there. You imagine it, but you don’t know.”

Garraway and Draper married in September 2005 and share two children, Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14.

Additional reporting by PA