Kate joins Camilla on balcony as King leads Remembrance Sunday service for first time

The Princess of Wales joined the Queen Consort to view the annual Remembrance Sunday service today, the first led by King Charles III as monarch.

Kate Middleton and Camilla stood on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building to watch the proceedings in central London, which saw the King lay a special tribute wreath on the Cenotaph.

For the service, Kate wore a black coat with a trio of red poppies. Her hair was worn in a low ponytail and she wore a wide-brimmed black hat with diamond and pearl drop earrings.

Camilla also donned a black coat with red poppies attached. She wore a black fascinator for the service with a black net overlay. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, did not join Kate and Camilla on the balcony as she did last year.

The wreath laid by the King paid tribute to His Majesty’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and grandfather King George VI, and was made of an arrangement of black leaves, mounted with poppies.

The ribbons on the wreath were scarlet, purple and gold – King Charles’ racing colours. The Royal racing colours were also incorporated into the wreaths of King George VI and the Queen.

Two of the Queen’s other children, Anne, Princess Royal, and Edward, Earl of Wessex also laid wreaths at the Cenotaph.

Camilla, Queen Consort, and the Princess of Wales watch the Remembrance Sunday service (Getty)

The Queen’s second eldest son, the Duke of York, was absent from proceedings after he was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages at the beginning of this year.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were also among those to lay wreaths.

Several former prime ministers were at the proceedings in London on Sunday (13 November), including Liz Truss who resigned as prime minister after just 45 days in office last month.