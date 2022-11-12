Jump to content

William and Kate among royals to attend Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

It will mark the royal family’s first joint appearance since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Laura Hampson
Saturday 12 November 2022 09:49
Comments
Moment Princess Kate gives toddler her pinned poppy during school visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be among several senior royal family members at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

Taking place on Saturday evening (12 November), the event will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and is one of several attended by the royal family ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

It will also mark the first joint appearance by senior members of the royal family since the Queen’s funeral on 19 September.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort will also be in attendance at the festival, as will the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Through words, song and storytelling the festival will commemorate the service and sacrifice of servicemen and women and will mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war.

The event will also pay tribute to the late Queen and the 70 years of service and dedication she gave during her reign, including as the Royal British Legion’s patron and the longest serving Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces.

Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September this year, with her death certificate citing “old age” as the cause. Her Majesty was 96.

During the event, the royal party will be received by Ian McCulloch, president of the Royal Albert Hall and Lieutenant General James Bashall, president of the Royal British Legion.

From left, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Britain's King Charles III, Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, pose at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of the reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests, on Sept. 18, 2022

(AP)

Royal family members are also expected to attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall tomorrow (13 November).

During the ceremony, the King will lay a new poppy wreath incorporating a ribbon of his racing colours, with the design a tribute to the ones used by both his late mother and his grandfather, George VI.

It will mark the first time King Charles has led the ceremony, an event the Queen considered to be one of the most significant and important engagements in the royal calendar.

Additional reporting by PA

