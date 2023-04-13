Camilla is the ‘Yin to King Charles’s Yang’, says insider

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queen Camilla is the “yin” to King Charles’s “yang”, a new report has claimed.

Ahead of the new monarch’s coronation on 6 May, the royal family have been preparing for the grand ceremony. Earlier this week, Prince Harry was confirmed to be attending without his wife, Meghan, and their two children.

On Thursday (13 April), a palace insider shared that Camilla has been supportive towards Charles in the lead-up to the coronation.

“[Camilla] is the yin to his yang,” the insider told People. “She is the type to say, ‘It’ll all be fine, let’s crack on and get on with things.’”

Charles first met Camilla at a polo match at Windsor Great Park in 1970 after being introduced by a friend.

In American journalist and historian Sally Bedell Smith’s biography of Charles, titled Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes, it states that his relationship with Camilla began in 1986, while he was married to Princess Diana.

Charles and Diana divorced in 1996 and he married Camilla in 2005.

The late Princess of Wales famously said “there were always three of us in this marriage,” in reference to Charles’s relationship with Camilla.

Camilla has now taken on the role of Queen after King Charles ascended to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

“I’ve learned that your place is several feet behind the monarch,” she told Australian magazine Woman’s Weekly of her role as Queen. “You’re there as backup”.

Discussions of Camilla’s place in Charles’s life come soon after Loose Women panellist Denise Welch called the Queen Consort “Charles’s side piece” and admitted she lacks “enthusiasm” for next month’s ceremony.

Charles and Camilla first met in 1970 and they married in 2005 (Getty Images)

“I’m trying to get some enthusiasm for the coronation and I haven’t got any,” she said on Monday’s (10 April) instalment of the ITV talk show.

Welch added that she was not a “fan” of Queen Camilla, due to the nature of her relationship with Charles during his marriage to Diana.

Welch continued: “I’m not particularly a Camilla fan. The fact is, I just think she was there from the beginning of his marriage to Diana and I think it’s disrespectful to Prince Harry and… and I can’t get over that she was the side piece.”

You can find the latest updates on the forthcoming coronation here.