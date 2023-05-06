Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While it was King Charles III who was crowned during a coronation ceremony held on 6 May, fans couldn’t take their eyes off one royal staff member: Major Jonathan Thompson.

The 39-year-old equerry gained considerable attention on social media when he was spotted amongst the congregation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. Thompson was seen standing beside the new monarch and the Pages of Honour at the coronation, as viewers swooned over the bodyguard’s “handsome” good looks.

“Must admit there were times when I was a bit distracted today,” tweeted one fan after catching a glimpse at the King’s equerry.

“King Charles III’s equerry is rather dashing,” another pointed out.

“The handsome equerry in the kilt is back!” a third person said.

Major Jonathan Thompson previously became the object of the internet’s affections last year, after he took part in the events following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022. He was also seen greeting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during his trip to the UK back in February, and when he welcomed then-Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace in October 2022.

Who is the new King’s equerry that has royal fans swooning?

As it turns out, Major Jonathan Thompson has held a long-standing working relationship with the royal family for many years.

An equerry is an officer of the British royal household who assists members of the royal family. He has been one of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland since 2006, and previously served as one of Queen Elizabeth’s most senior bodyguards.

His role as equerry is to assist the King in his daily duties, such as maintaining his schedule, standing by his side at public events, and looking after His Majesty’s carriages, coaches, and Rolls-Royces used at state ceremonies.

Before joining the army, he graduated from Aberystwyth University in 2004 with a degree in economics and politics with international studies, according to his LinkedIn profile.

To the disappointment of many, Major Jonathan Thompson has been married for 13 years. In 2010, he married his wife Caroline, a marketing executive. The two share a four-year-old son.

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla was full of unexpected stars and memorable moments. Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, was once again up to his playful antics at his grandfather’s coronation. The five-year-old was seen yawning and fidgeting throughout the ceremony, and holding hands with his older sister, Princess Charlotte, as they waited inside the Abbey.

Katy Perry also had a viral moment at the coronation after a video showed the singer looking extremely lost as she attempted to locate her seat.

