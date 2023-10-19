King Charles: Debate too often descends into ‘rancour and acrimony’ on social media

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles III has issued a passionate plea for “understanding” in an address at Mansion House, as he warned against the dangers of heated online debate.

The address, which was delivered to the lord mayor of London and the City of London Corporation on Wednesday (18 October), discussed the risk that unfriendly online debate poses, as well as touching on a vast range of other topics such as AI, the Israel-Hamas war, and his own fountain pen mishap last year.

During his speech, the King told dignitaries from the City that he believes the country stands at a “watershed” moment, when the natural instinct of people to come together risks being corroded by the “shouting” that happens in the “digital sphere where civilised debate too often gives way to rancour and acrimony”.

Charles hinted at the ongoing Israel-Hamas war as he asked Britain to draw from its “deep wells” of shared values as he called for “understanding both at home and overseas”. He said it has “never [been] more vital than at times of international turmoil and heartbreaking loss of life”.

He added: “Our willingness to put others first and treat them as we would wish them to treat us. To listen to their views and, if we do not agree, to remind ourselves to engage in a way which is passionate, but not pugnacious. This includes the practice of our religious faiths, in freedom and mutual understanding.”

The King added that above all, “genuine togetherness that will see us through good times and bad”.

Charles also emphasised the importance of maintaining a sense of humour during bad times, poking fun at himself as he referenced a video that went viral in the first days of his reign last year.

In the video, the new King exclaimed, “I can’t bear this bloody thing,” as he faced a stationary mishap and grew visibly frustrated with a leaky fountain pen he was using to sign documents.

He said: “Our ability to laugh at ourselves is one of our great national characteristics. Just as well, you may say, given some of the vicissitudes I have faced with frustratingly failing fountain pens this past year!”

King Charles addresses lord mayor of London and the City of London Corporation at Mansion House (Getty Images)

A large portion of the speech was spent warning the audience about the threat of climate change, a cause that Charles campaigned on during his time as the Prince of Wales.

The King said: “After decades of debate, our television screens – or, increasingly, mobile phone screens – confront us each day with the stark realities of climate change.

“But are devastating scenes of communities scarred by fire and flood – not to mention the migration of people fleeing those terrifying phenomena – enough to persuade us to take the action that is needed – to make the sacrifices needed to secure our planet for generations yet unborn?”

“I believe so. Because at such a juncture in our national life, there are special strengths which we can summon to help us — deep wells on which we can draw, filled not just with our shared histories and experiences, but with literally countless individual stories too; a mix of memories past and ambitions future, to help give ourselves a sense of perspective.”