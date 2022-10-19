Meghan Markle addresses criticisms from New York Magazine interview

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle has addressed criticisms she received after her interview with New York Magazine went viral in August.

During the interview with the magazine’s pop culture offshoot The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that a South African actor had told her that people “rejoiced in the streets” of the nation over her marriage to the Duke of Sussex, a quote which swiftly saw backlash.

“The [New York] story was intended to support Archetypes [Meghan’s new podcast] and focus on our projects,” Meghan told Variety in a new interview.

“I’ve had some time to reflect on it. Part of me is just really trusting, really open — that’s how I move in the world. I have to remember that I don’t ever want to become so jaded that that piece of me goes away. So despite any of those things? Onward. I can survive it.”

Meghan added that what she’s trying to do with her podcast Archetypes is to have “candid” and “real” conversations with the women on the show.

“I’m talking to some really textured, colorful, layered, dynamic women with strong histories,” she explained.

“And that comes with a lot of pieces you can choose to include or not; I choose to include something that I feel is fair to them and also uplifting. And something we can all learn from.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan also revealed that she was “really grateful” to be with Harry in the weeks following the Queen’s death.

“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like,” Meghan added.

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.’”

Meghan added that the first engagement she had with the Queen in June 2018 was “special”.

“I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

Meghan also shared a rare insight into her and Harry’s home life with their children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.