Duchess of Sussex signs with major Hollywood talent agency

The Duchess of Sussex has signed with a major talent agency that represents some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, according to reports.

Meghan will be represented at WME, which has celebrity clients including Rihanna, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Matt Damon.

US insider site Variety reported that she will be repped by Ari Emanuel, who has worked with Mark Wahlberg, Martin Scorsese and Charlize Theron, to name a few.

The development reportedly follows a long battle to represent the Duchess between numerous Hollywood agencies.

Meghan’s focus will reportedly be film and television production and brand partnerships, as opposed to acting.

The Duchess’s media company Archewell, which will also be repped by WME, already has deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Those deals have seen the launches of the Harry & Meghan documentary and the Archetypes podcast.

Archetypes, launched in summer 2022, aims to “dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back”. Guests have included Mariah Carey, Serena Williams and Mindy Kaling.

Meghan and the cast of ‘Suits' (NBC Universal)

Before the Duchess met Prince Harry, she had an acting career, which reached its peak during her stint in the acclaimed legal drama, Suits.

She played Rachel Zane, a talented paralegal-turned-lawyer who eventually falls in love with and marries series lead Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams).

Meghan featured in 108 episodes of the show, eventually leaving after marrying Harry.

Read about Meghan’s film and TV roles, from Suits to Deal or No Deal, here.