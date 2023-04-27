Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mia Farrow has revealed why she chose to delete a recent tweet in which she said she was “tired” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 78-year-old actor expressed her regrets about sharing the tweet during an interview with US Weekly at the Time100 Gala on Wednesday. Her comments came two weeks after she tweeted: “Here’s my unkind thought of the day: I’m getting a little bit tired of Harry and Meghan.”

“I shouldn’t tweet without thinking. I adore them,” she added.

The Rosemary’s Baby star also praised Harry’s late mother, saying: “I was thinking in that moment about [Princess] Diana and how much I admired her.”

She addressed the tense relationship between Harry and his brother, Prince William, and her belief that the “one thing” Diana would want is for “her boys to be together”.

Farrow appeared to make a reference to the allegations that Harry made about his family in his book, Spare. She said that “Harry may have been saying a lot of things that will” make it “more difficult” for him to get his relationship with his brother back.

The Watcher star also noted that her followers’ reaction to her tweet is what encouraged her to delete it.

“I regretted it because a lot of people thought I was being nasty,” she said. “And I guess it was a pretty nasty thing to say, but I didn’t intend it to be. I deleted it and I saw how offended people were. But that’s what I was thinking.”

Farrow acknowledged that while she’s never met Harry or William herself, she still “cares” about their relationship because of Diana, who died in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

“We cared about their mother. It was horrible for all of us when she died, though,” he said. “I never met her. And we cared about the little boys. We were heartbroken. And now we do want them to make the peace, whatever it takes.”

In his book released earlier this year, Harry made many bombshell revelations about his relationship with his brother. For example, he alleged that they had a physical altercation in 2019 where William “grabbed [him] by the collar” and “knocked [him] to the floor”. Harry claimed that when he fell, he landed on a dog bowl and that pieces of it “cut into” his back.

During an interview with ITV News in January, Harry said that he hopes to rebuild his relationship with his father, King Charles III, and brother.

“They feel as though it’s better, somehow, to keep us as the villains… They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” he said. “[But] I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back.”

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry will be going to the UK next month for King Charles III’s coronation. Meanwhile, Meghan will remain in California with her and Harry’s two children, Prince Archie, three, and Princess Lilibet, one.

However, a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week that William doesn’t want to speak to his brother at the coronation, following the release of Spare.

“[William] feels it was a betrayal and he has no interest in communicating with Harry before the coronation about their disagreements,” they said. “The relationship is still fractured, and it is unclear when they will be able to mend fences.”