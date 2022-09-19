Meghan Markle appears to offer comforting smile to Princess Charlotte during Queen’s funeral
Princess Charlotte turned and caught her aunt’s eye after service at Westminster Abbey
Related: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales and Queen Consort leave Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Meghan Markle has appeared to offer a comforting smile to her niece Princess Charlotte during the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.
On Monday 19 September, the royal family came together for a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey to honour the life and rule of the late monarch, who died on 8 September at the age of 96.
At the conclusion of the service, the Duchess of Sussex, who was seen wiping away a tear, stood outside Westminster Abbey alongside Camilla, Queen Consort, and the Princess of Wales. The latter was joined by her and Prince William’s two oldest children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven.
As the group stood together, Charlotte, who was standing in the front, was seen turning around briefly to look at her aunt. Meghan caught her niece’s eye and offered her a brief smile.
For the somber occasion, Princess Charlotte wore an all-black outfit that matched her mother’s, while the seven year old paid tribute to her great-grandmother with the horseshoe-shaped brooch she wore attached to her dress.
The Duchess of Sussex also paid tribute to the Queen through her sartorial choices, with Meghan choosing a black, knee-length cape dress by Stella McCartney and a black hat for the funeral. The dress choice was notable as the duchess previously wore a navy blue version of the dress to a concert in celebration of the Queen’s 92nd birthday at Royal Albert Hall in April 2018.
In addition to the connection to the monarch through her dress choice, Meghan also wore a pair of pearl and diamond earrings gifted to her by the Queen.
Princess Charlotte later shared a similar sweet moment with her uncle, the Duke of Sussex, during the service at St George’s Chapel, when the seven year old adjusted her hat before looking over at Prince Harry. After catching her uncle’s eye, Prince Harry smiled at the princess.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies