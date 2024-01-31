Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queen Camilla has said King Charles is “getting on” and “doing his best” as he recovers from surgery for an enlarged prostate.

Charles, 75, smiled and waved to members of the public on Monday (29 January) as he left the London Clinic hospital following a three-night stay during which he underwent a corrective procedure for the benign condition. Charles could reportedly take up to a month off from public duties and engagements as he recuperates.

Camilla, 76, was asked about her husband’s health as she officially opened a new Maggie’s cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in northwest London on Wednesday (31 January).

After she arrived at the centre, the queen was introduced to donors including Sir Gerald Ronson, who enquired about Charles’s recovery after he was admitted to hospital ahead of the planned procedure last Friday (26 January).

“He’s getting on, doing his best,” Camilla replied, according to a report by The Telegraph.

When Dori Dana-Haeri, who spearheaded the fundraising efforts for the new centre, told Camilla she was “so pleased” Charles was well, she replied: “Thank goodness!”

Meanwhile, Sir Michael Pakenham, a supporter of Maggie’s, wished the king “the very best recovery” as Camilla was given a tour of the new £6m centre. In turn, she promised to pass his wishes on to Charles.

Buckingham Palace said Charles has “rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation” after the surgery in a statement on Monday.

The Palace’s official announcement read: “The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation.

Charles underwent a corrective procedure for the benign condition last week (Getty Images)

“His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days.”

He left the London Clinic a few hours after the Princess of Wales was discharged from the same hospital, almost two weeks after she underwent abdominal surgery. The king is believed to have spent time with his daughter-in-law before his own scheduled treatment began. Kate is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

Charles was diagnosed with the benign condition on 17 January while staying at Birkhall in Scotland, after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms. He is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.

Camilla has been a president of Maggie’s since 2008. The charity supports cancer patients and their families, with its 24 centres all based in hospital grounds.

While Camilla has visited many centres across the country over the years, this is her first visit since becoming queen.

“I think all hospitals should have a Maggie’s,” Camilla told Rebecca Longmate, the Royal Free’s director of nursing, during the event on Wednesday.

She joked with a group of donors, telling them: “I try to get around them and another one goes up - I never can catch up.”