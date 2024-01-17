The Princess of Wales smiles at well-wishers and holds hands with Princess Charlotte in her last public appearance before being admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery.

Princess Kate greeted crowds as she attended the royal family’s Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

She has not been seen in public since.

Kensington Palace today (Wednesday 17 January) announced the Princess had successfully undergone planned abdominal surgery.

She was admitted to the London Clinic in Marylebone on Tuesday (16 January) for the planned procedure and is expected to remain in hospital for ten to 14 days.