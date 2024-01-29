King Charles smiles as he leaves hospital following prostate procedure

King Charles III smiled as he got into a car and left hospital on Monday, 29 January, after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

His Majesty spent three nights at The London Clinic, where he took time to visit his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, who is now recovering at home following abdominal surgery according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

The King was diagnosed with the benign condition on 17 January while staying at Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms.

Charles, 75, is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.