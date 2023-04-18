Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicki Minaj has joked that she will be attending the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on 6 May.

It comes after the rapper, 40, released a collaborative track with Ice Spice, titled “Princess Diana”, this week.

Promoting the new song, she tweeted on Monday (17 April): “I’ll be attending the coronation. Thank you. Stream ‘Princess Diana’ until I land. Scones on dekk [sic]. Whole lotta gang s***.”

Minaj added in a follow-up tweet: “Fank you. Properly excited, really. Yes, it appears there was one seat open right next to [Prince] Harry.

“I rang his telly [sic] and said: ‘You be Harry Potter, and I’ll be Hermione’. We both loffed [sic]. Met him on the jet and now here we are. Ttyl.”

However, the “Anaconda” rapper has not been named as a performer at the coronation concert, which is set to take place on Sunday 7 May.

Artists that have been confirmed as headliners for the concert include Katy Perry, Take That, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

Minaj has also not been confirmed as one of the 2,000 invited guests at the ceremony by Buckingham Palace.

Nevertheless, fans were tickled by her joke on social media, with some suggesting Minaj should hold a “private party at Buckingham Palace” following the crowning.

The King’s coronation guest list does include some celebrities, including Absolutely Fabulous star Dame Joanna Lumley, who is reportedly a “close friend” of Charles.

Sky News announced last week that Lumley will join correspondents Alastair Bruce, Kay Burley and Anna Botting in the news coverage right after attending the service.

US First Lady Jill Biden will also attend the coronation, but without her husband, president Joe Biden.

It was also recently confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation, after months of speculation about his attendance due to the rift between him and the royal family.

However, the Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as Archie’s fourth birthday falls on the same day as the coronation.

According to a report, Harry held “peace talks” with Charles before confirming he would attend the coronation.

The Telegraph quoted a source close to the couple as saying that there had been some “positive conversations” between father and son. However, these reportedly did not extend to Harry and his brother, Prince William.

The duke was understood to be seeking an “apology” from the royal family over his grievances with them, chiefly over his allegations about the palace “leaking” and “planting” negative stories about Meghan in the press.

In an interview before the release of his memoir Spare earlier this year, Harry said the “ball is in their court” but “the door is always open” for reconciliation.