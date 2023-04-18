King and Queen Consort ‘personally choose’ coronation food recipe

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, have personally chosen a recipe for “Coronation Quiche” in celebration of the Big Lunches due to be staged to mark their coronation.

Charles and Camilla shared the recipe for the open-baked savoury tart, which features spinach, broad beans and tarragon, the royal family’s official Twitter account revealed.

For the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, Coronation Chicken – cold chicken in a curry cream sauce with a well-seasoned dressed salad of rice, green peas and mixed herbs – was invented to feed the foreign guests who were entertained at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

