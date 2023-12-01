✕ Close Omid Scobie opens up on 'upsetting' revelation about Harry and William's relationship

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Dutch translator who worked on Omid Scobie‘s Endgame book has insisted the names of two royals accused of racism were in the manuscript she was sent - but the author says he will not apologise.

The Dutch version of Endgame was pulled from the shelves, the publisher dismissing the edition containing the names as a “translation error”.

Saskia Peeters told MailOnline she did not add the names to the Dutch version of the book, after a translated version identified the two royals accused of raising questions about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son before he was born.

Mr Scobie told Newsnight it was not for him to apologise because he still wanted to know what had happened.

“The buck doesn’t stop with me because there are irresponsible people in this country who’ve broken the law and repeated names that should never have been repeated, should never have been named,” he said.

“The book I edited and signed off on did not have names in it.”

TV host Piers Morgan defended his decision to identify the two members of the royal family at the centre of the furore, saying it was “blindingly obvious” they were not guilty of racism.