The Dutch translator who worked on Omid Scobie‘s Endgame book has insisted the names of two royals accused of racism were in the manuscript she was sent - but the author says he will not apologise.
The Dutch version of Endgame was pulled from the shelves, the publisher dismissing the edition containing the names as a “translation error”.
Saskia Peeters told MailOnline she did not add the names to the Dutch version of the book, after a translated version identified the two royals accused of raising questions about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son before he was born.
TV host Piers Morgan defended his decision to identify the two members of the royal family at the centre of the furore, saying it was “blindingly obvious” they were not guilty of racism.
Royal biographer Hugo Vickers says the writer has built his reputation on getting things wrong:
You can count on Omid Scobie to be an unreliable narrator
The author’s new palace potboiler, Endgame, is full of inaccuracies and misrepresentations, says royal biographer Hugo Vickers – but, then, he has built his reputation on getting things wrong…
Lawyer challenges Harry and Meghan to seek injunction
Endgame claims the names of the two royals were discussed in letters exchanged between the Duchess of Sussex and the King.
Media lawyer Mark Stephens called on the Sussexes to take legal action to prevent their distribution.
Mr Stephens said: “If Harry and Meghan are really interested in privacy, as they profess, it is pretty surprising that they haven’t sought an injunction to prevent this information being revealed further either by Omid Scobie or anyone else.”
Translator says names were there in English
The translator of the book’s Dutch version says the edition was a straight translation from English, and no names were added.
“The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them,” they told MailOnline.
“I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch.”
Scobie denies being in Sussexes’ 'private world’
Author Omid Scobie has denied being close to Harry and Meghan but there is still speculation about whether the Sussexes helped him with Endgame.
The book asserts that the future of the monarchy is “in a crisis” and it is in a “fight for survival”.
Craig Doyle, co-host of the ITV1 show This Morning, said to Mr Scobie: “A lot of it feels like a bit of a hatchet job against the royal family.”
He asked what the writer’s relationship with Meghan and Harry was like, and Mr Scobie replied: “I’m not their friend, I’ve never sat down with Meghan privately for interviews, I’ve never exchanged information with Meghan, I’m not in their private world in any way whatsoever.”
It’s not for me to apologise, says Scobie
“It’s not for me to apologise because I still want to know what’s happened,” Mr Scobie told Newsnight.
“The buck doesn’t stop with me because there are irresponsible people in this country who’ve broken the law and repeated names that should never have been repeated, should never have been named,” he said.
“The book I edited and signed off on did not have names in it.”
Book was ‘legalled and vetted'
Mr Scobie said his book had been legalled and vetted, and the i-s dotted and t-s crossed.
He found out on social media that the names were in the Dutch edition.
He swore “on his life and his family’s lives” that it wasn’t a publicity stunt.
‘I’m used to death threats'
Mr Scobie said he had grown used to receiving death threats.
It had been exacerbated by “a lot of the nonsense” surrounding the book, he said.
I’ve never used racism word, says Scobie
Mr Scobie insisted he had never used the word “racism”.
He said Harry and Meghan were irrelevant to the story of the royal family and there wasn’t even a chapter on them in the book.
‘Not a publicity stunt'
Omid Scobie denied the book’s being pulled from shelves in the Netherlands and the row over the names was a publicity stunt.
Scobie says experience ‘frustrating'
Mr Scobie said the row over the names was “a frustrating experience for me for a book that I was extremely proud of” and that it had been “overshadowed by an event that has caused me a lot of frustration as well”.
“I’m looking forward to finding out more about it because the version I signed off on, that’s the book that is out there today and has no names in it,” he said.