Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales wasn’t the only member of her family to earn praise during the King and Queen’s coronation, as royal fans were also excited to see Kate’s siblings and parents in attendance.

On Saturday 6 May, Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton, 39, arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla alongside their brother James Middleton, 36, and their parents Michael and Carole Middleton.

For the occasion, Pippa, the younger sister of the Princess of Wales, wore a pale yellow suit dress with a matching fascinator, while her brother James wore a morning suit consisting of a black blazer, grey trousers, and a yellow waistcoat in the same shade as his sister’s dress.

Kate’s mother Carole, 68, wore a bright blue jacket with statement shoulders, which she paired with a headband in the same shade of royal blue, and was joined by her husband Michael, who also wore a morning suit for the historic occasion.

During the ceremony, Kate’s family sat together to watch the ceremony, while the Princess of Wales was seated in the front row with her husband Prince William, their daughter Princess Charlotte, eight, and son Prince Louis, five. The couple’s eldest son, Prince George, nine, held a special role in the ceremony as one of the King’s Pages of Honour.

On social media, Pippa’s attendance at the coronation was met with joy from royal fans, with many excited by the rare appearance of Kate’s younger sister. Pippa’s appearance at the coronation comes after she recently welcomed daughter Rose, nine months, with husband James Matthews. The couple also share son Arthur, four, and daughter Grace, two.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

“A moment for Pippa Middleton’s look … she is stunning,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another said: “Pippa Middleton stealing the show again, in lemon. Breathtaking.”

Others said they were disappointed to only catch glimpses of Kate’s sister during the coronation, with someone else writing: “Not enough Pippa Middleton coverage. #coronation.”

The yellow and blue outfit choices of Pippa and her mother Carole also sparked comparisons to the dresses worn by US First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who wore blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukraine flag, in a display of support for Ukraine. Jill and Finnegan also sat with Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, during the ceremony.

(Getty Images)

Ahead of the coronation, the US first lady made her support for Ukraine clear when she tweeted a photo of herself, Kate and the Ukrainian First Lady taken during a reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday night and wrote: “We stand with Ukraine.”

Follow along for live updates from the coronation.