Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthew choose name for their third child

Middleton gave birth at the same hospital as her big sister Kate.

Amber Raiken
New York
Tuesday 26 July 2022 17:37
Comments

Related: Pippa Middleton gives birth to 3rd child

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews have chosen a name for their third child

The couple announced their newborn’s arrival earlier this month and have named their daughter Rose, according to People.

The name Rose comes from the Latin word rosa, which refers to the flower, according to NameBerry. It was also ranked at the 61st most popular baby girl names in England during 2020.

Earlier this month, People also reported that Middleton gave birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, which is the same location that Kate and Prince Harry welcome their three children.

Middleton first debuted her baby bump in June at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Recommended

Along with Rose, Middleton and Matthews have a three-year-old son, Arthur, and one-year-old daughter, Grace. The couple’s new daughter is now the cousin of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children: Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

Middleton and Matthews tied the knot back in May 20217, at St Mark’s Church in the Berkshire village of Englefield. Some of the guests at the nuptials included Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice.

More recently, reports announced that the couple is planning to move to the country. Earlier this month, the Daily Mail revealed that the pair recently purchased a £15m home earlier this month in the Berkshire near Bucklebury, which is where Middleton and her siblings grew up. Middleton’s parents also still live in that area.

The publication also reported last week that Middleton is going to be expanding her family’s business in Bucklebury, where they run a petting zoo, a cafe, and cabin accommodation.

Middleton reportedly intends on creating a complex consisting of cabins, a farm shop, and a restaurant at Bucklebury Farm Park. She also plans on redesigning the already built petting zoo and constructing a play centre for children.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate are going to be moving to Berkshire as well, as reported by theSunday Times in June. They will maintain Kensington Palace as their London home, but their primary residence will later become a house on the Queen’s Windsor estate.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in