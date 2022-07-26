Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthew choose name for their third child

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews have chosen a name for their third child

The couple announced their newborn’s arrival earlier this month and have named their daughter Rose, according to People.

The name Rose comes from the Latin word rosa, which refers to the flower, according to NameBerry. It was also ranked at the 61st most popular baby girl names in England during 2020.

Earlier this month, People also reported that Middleton gave birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, which is the same location that Kate and Prince Harry welcome their three children.

Middleton first debuted her baby bump in June at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Along with Rose, Middleton and Matthews have a three-year-old son, Arthur, and one-year-old daughter, Grace. The couple’s new daughter is now the cousin of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children: Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

Middleton and Matthews tied the knot back in May 20217, at St Mark’s Church in the Berkshire village of Englefield. Some of the guests at the nuptials included Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice.

More recently, reports announced that the couple is planning to move to the country. Earlier this month, the Daily Mail revealed that the pair recently purchased a £15m home earlier this month in the Berkshire near Bucklebury, which is where Middleton and her siblings grew up. Middleton’s parents also still live in that area.

The publication also reported last week that Middleton is going to be expanding her family’s business in Bucklebury, where they run a petting zoo, a cafe, and cabin accommodation.

Middleton reportedly intends on creating a complex consisting of cabins, a farm shop, and a restaurant at Bucklebury Farm Park. She also plans on redesigning the already built petting zoo and constructing a play centre for children.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate are going to be moving to Berkshire as well, as reported by theSunday Times in June. They will maintain Kensington Palace as their London home, but their primary residence will later become a house on the Queen’s Windsor estate.