Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

<p>Duke and Duchess of Cambridge release new photo of Prince George in honour of ninth birthday</p>

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge release new photo of Prince George in honour of ninth birthday

(Duke and Duchess of Cambridge)

Prince William and Kate Middleton share new photo of Prince George in honour of his ninth birthday

Prince George, the couple’s eldest child, turns nine on 22 July

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Thursday 21 July 2022 22:56
Comments

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a new portrait of Prince George in celebration of his ninth birthday.

On Thursday 21 July, a day before Prince George’s birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the photo of their eldest child to their official Instagram account.

In the photo, the soon-to-be nine year old could be seen wearing a blue polo shirt and smiling widely on what appears to be a beach. The photo was captured by Kate, with Town & Country reporting it was taken while the family was on vacation in the UK earlier this month.

“George is turning nine!” the couple wrote in the caption of the photo alongside a balloon emoji and a cake emoji.

The photo of the young royal has sparked an outpouring of happy birthday messages from royal fans, with one person writing: “Happy birthday little prince!” while another said: “He’s looking so much like his daddy these days! Happy birthday George!”

Recommended

This is not the first time that the duchess, an amateur photographer, has shared a portrait she’s taken in celebration of George’s birthday. She previously captured a photo of her eldest son for his eighth birthday.

In that photo, released last year, Prince George could be seen wearing a blue and orange striped polo shirt and sitting on top of a car. His seventh birthday portrait saw him grinning outside while dressed in a camouflage T-shirt.

The duchess also showed off her photography skills earlier this month when she photographed the Duchess of Cornwall for the cover of Country Life magazine’s 125thanniversary edition.

While fans were pleased to see a new photo of Prince George in honour of his birthday, it comes after a number of recent public appearances from the couple’s eldest son. Earlier this month, George joined his parents at Wimbledon and also attended events during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration in June. He made an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside his family, including his two siblings, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in