Prince George holds Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon trophy

Novak Djokovic let Prince George hold his Wimbledon trophy as he met with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday (7 July).

As the royal heir held the trophy, his father William can be heard joking “don’t drop it” whilst exchanging laughter with the Serbian player.

The tennis star earned his seventh title at the British tournament after beating Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court on Sunday, retaining his title for the fourth year in a row.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.