Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A wax figure of the Duke of Sussex has been reunited with the rest of the royal family figurines at Madame Tussauds London as Harry returns to the UK for the coronation.

The 38-year-old announced, along with the palace, in April that he would be attending the crowning of his father, the King, and his stepmother, the Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (6 May).

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, has decided to remain at home in Los Angeles to be with the couple’s son Prince Archie on his fourth birthday.

To reflect this, Meghan’s figure will remain in the Awards Party Zone – with US-based celebrities – where the couple’s waxworks were moved in 2020 following the Sussexes stepping back from royal duties and moving to California.

In pictures, the waxwork of Harry is seen smiling while wearing a black-and-white suit beside the re-dressed figure of Charles and the newly launched figure of Camilla.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “From today, Prince Harry has officially rejoined The Royal Palace experience at our attraction.

“The temporary move reflects the Duke of Sussex’s participation in the coronation and ensures guests will be able to get up close to all members of the royal family attending this once-in-a-lifetime event.

“His figure will remain in The Royal Palace experience until the end of the coronation celebrations, after which he will take the short trip back to the attraction’s Awards Party zone, to stand by his wife’s side amongst our Hollywood A-listers.”

A wax figure of Harry is moved back on to display alongside other members of the royal family (PA Media)

Other royal waxworks include the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales and the Queen, who was reunited with the late Duke of Edinburgh following her death.

Guests to Madame Tussauds London are also invited to sign the attraction’s coronation book which will be preserved in its archive which also houses the experience’s King George IV’s velvet and ermine coronation robes.