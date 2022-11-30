Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans have praised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a seemingly flirty interaction in a new promotional ad for the 2023 Invictus Games.

On Wednesday, the Invictus Games shared a black and white video for the upcoming event, which will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany from 9-16 September, on Instagram.

The trailer began with athletes making their way into an empty stadium before competing against each other in a ping pong game. The clip then shows the Duke of Sussex in the gymnasium, playing ping pong against one of the athletes.

At the very end of the promo, Harry is seen smiling right as the video switches off to Meghan’s face. The Duchess of Sussex smiles back at her husband and nods her head before Harry serves the ping pong ball.

On Twitter, fans praised the couple and noted their flirtatious looks in the video.

“The trailer for the Invictus Games 2023 has been released...with two special guests in it ! I love it !” one wrote. “The way Harry looks at Meghan is melting my heart…I will forever love their love.”

“Prince Harry really said game on baby..and Meghan was like ready for me ?” another Twitter user said. “They are so f***ing hot.”

A third agreed, adding: “The way he looks at her is hot and intense.”

In the comments of the Invictus Games’ Instagram post, many fans went on to praise the royals’ relationship.

“Just wow! Invictus, Harry and Meghan,” one wrote, while another said: “Oh how I love Prince Harry and Meghan.”

As noted by a press release for the annual event, which Harry founded in 2014, the Invictus Games will include “soldiers from over 20 nations who have been sick, injured or wounded in their service for freedom and democracy”.

The goal of the sixth Invictus Games is also to “give soldiers who are wounded, injured and ill in body and soul a greater awareness and recognition in society and to support their path to rehabilitation”.

As the games will be taking place in Düsseldorf, this will also mark the Duke’s first time in Germany.

At the 2022 tournament in The Hague, Netherlands, Harry was accompanied by his wife. At this year’s opening ceremony for the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex introduced and praised her “incredible” husband.

“I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same, because he is your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and 10 years of military service,” she said. “He’s the founder of the Invictus Games, and the father to our two little ones, Archie and Lili.”