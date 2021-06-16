Prince Harry and Meghan Markle voted ‘most respected’ royals after the Queen by young people

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been voted by the young people of Britain as the “most respected” royals after the Queen.

In a survey led by stem4, a charity that promotes positive mental health in teenagers, 26 per cent of 1,032 individuals polled between the age of 13 and 25 voted for Queen Elizabeth as the “most respected” royal, followed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who got 21 per cent of the votes. Prince William and Kate Middleton came in next with 11 per cent of the votes polled.

According to voters, Meghan and Harry are admired because “they are brave and resilient, and even when things go wrong, they carry on.”

Dr Nihara Krause, founder and CEO at stem4, said in a statement: “To earn the respect of young people today you don’t need to earn a fortune or have good looks.”

“It’s far more important that you show bravery, resilience and compassion for others and for nature. Those are certainly qualities the Queen shares with some of the other names on this list such as David Attenborough and Marcus Rashford,” said Dr Krause.

This news comes after Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter into the world.

In an announcement on 6 June, the couple said their second child, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday, 4 June, at a hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

Lilibet is named after the Queen, her great-grandmother, and her middle name was chosen to honour Diana, Princess of Wales.

Lilibet is “more than we could ever have imagined,” the Sussexes said in a post on the website of Archewell, an organisation they founded, describing themselves as “blessed.”

Harry and Meghan first revealed they were expecting a girl in March, during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.