Prince Harry calling Meghan Markle his favorite smell has royal fans gushing over their relationship.

On Tuesday 28 February, the Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in which he answered Colbert’s 15 burning questions. The pre-recorded segment aired one month after Prince Harry initially sat down with the talk show host to talk about the release of his bombshell memoir, Spare.

During the “Colbert Questionert” segment, the comedian asked the 38-year-old royal a variety of questions – from the best sandwich, to his favourite action movie, to what he thinks happens when we die. Prince Harry joined the ranks of other famous figures who have been interviewed in the Colbert Questionert, including Michelle Obama, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, and Daniel Craig.

While some of his answers were surprising, Prince Harry had one response that fans couldn’t get enough of.

When asked by Colbert what his favourite smell is, the father of two paused and took a second to ponder over the question.

“Favourite smell…” he said under his breath, before letting out a soft chuckle. “My wife,” he said confidently, which prompted the audience to let out an echo of awws.

Following the late-night talk show appearance, a video of the moment circulated on social media as royal fans declared Prince Harry had set the bar for husbands everywhere.

“if this isn’t his answer, he’s not the one,” tweeted one fan.

“That smile before he answers,” another pointed out.

A third user shared: “I get this answer. I’ve been happily married for 32yrs that smell of someone you love is very comforting all it takes is a hug, a peck on the cheek that sense of smell memory last forever.”

“This man is so in love and there’s nothing his detractors can do about it,” said someone else.

Others simply shared their NSFW reactions to his response.

“Now, Henry…” joked one fan.

“My guy has absolutely no chill,” said someone else. “He will always let them know.”

One fan tweeted: “That pause is dangerous, if Henry Charles Albert David doesn’t chill out…”

“The moment before he says my wife,’” another said. “He was having flashbacks”.

As for his favourite sandwich, Prince Harry revealed it to be “a cheese and ham toastie with Dijon mustard on top”. Although, Colbert hesitated after the word “toastie,” while Harry acknowledged that he too struggles with Americanisms.

In addition to admitting that he should really throw out his “ripped boxer shorts,” Harry shared what he thinks happens after death.

“I think we become animals,” he said, adding that he would like to come back as an elephant after he dies.

And when he was asked to describe the rest of his life in five words, Prince Harry answered: “Freedom. Happiness. Clarity. Space. Love.”

The Duke of Sussex previously appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after the release of his autobiography, Spare, which hit bookshelves on 10 January. During their conversation, the two discussed many of the claims written in Harry’s book as they knocked back shots of tequila.

The royal answered plenty of questions about his “frostbitten penis” and showed off the necklace his brother, Prince William, allegedly broke during their physical fight at Nottingham Cottage in 2019.

Prince Harry also gushed over the two children he shares with his wife, Meghan Markle – son Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, one. When Colbert asked the duke whether he sees any of his late family members in his and Meghan’s children, Harry said he “definitely” sees his mother – the late Princess Diana – in his children, before joking that the “ginger gene is a strong one”.

“The Spencer gene is very, very strong,” he joked. “I actually really genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship that, should this go the distance and we have kids, that there’s no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife’s genes. But, I was wrong.”

He then fist pumped the air, saying: “Go gingers!”