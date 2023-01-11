Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry answered plenty of questions about his “frostbitten penis” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (10 January).

In his new memoir Spare, Prince Harry describes his painful experience with frostbite following a 200-mile expedition to the North Pole in March 2011.

Discussing the “frostnip,” the Duke of Sussex joked with Colbert about how his “todger” got frostbitten.

“It’s really hard to have this conversation as no one in the audience has read the book yet, apart from you, and me,” Harry told Colbert.

Colbert then gave some context to the audience, explaining that Prince Harry had gone to the North Pole, “and things got very cold”.

“At what point did you realise there was a crisis at the South Pole?” he jokingly asked Harry, who replied saying: “Once I got home.”

“Really?” Colbert responded. “All the way home? It took that long to thaw out?”

Harry said: “The problem was, first of all, it didn’t turn into an icicle.

“The context was that these amazing veterans were doing a walk to the North Pole. They had all the training, I had none and I turned up thinking, ‘how bad can this be?’” the duke continued. “It’s only the North Pole, it’s only minus 35 degrees.

“I’ve got the jacket, I’ve got the warm stuff, I’ve got all the things that I need,” he added. “What I didn’t have was a c**k cushion.”

During the conversation, Colbert came up with a number of creative terms for Harry’s “todger”, including “Tower of London” and “Big Ben”.

In his book, Harry revealed that while standing by Prince William’s side during his wedding to Kate Middleton in April 2011, he was still recovering from his frostbite injuries.

Describing the after-effects of the expedition on his body, Harry wrote: “While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t. It was becoming more of an issue by the day.”

Following the wedding, Harry said that he went to the doctor after using Elizabeth Arden cream, Page Six.

((AP Photo/Kin Cheung))

Prince Harry’s memoir accidentally became available for sale at bookstores in Spain on Thursday (5 January), five days before the official date of publication.

In it, Harry compared meeting the Queen Consort for the first time to getting an “injection”.

Harry also claims his brother William physically attacked him in 2019 following a disagreement over his wife Meghan, and admits to doing cocaine when he was 17 so that he could “feel different”.

Follow live updates here.