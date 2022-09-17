Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘uninvited’ from Buckingham Palace reception for Queen’s funeral

Royal Palace officials come to conclusion that reception should be reserved for working royals

Shweta Sharma
Saturday 17 September 2022 13:46
Comments
Prince Harry describes Queen as 'guiding compass' during tribute to late grandmother

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been uninvited from the grand state reception hosted at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the Queen’s funeral – a development that is said to have left people close to the couple “baffled”.

Prince Harry and Meghan were reported to have received an invitation to the event earlier this week.

However, the Sussexes are now not expected to join the coming-together of world leaders, foreign dignitaries and royals after some palace officials raised concerns, arguing the event should be limited to working members of the royal family, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Sources close to the couple were apparently pleft baffled by the mixup, according to the report, while palace aides continued to “insist that they were not invited”.

The state reception – the night before the Queen’s funeral – is being hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on Sunday.

Recommended

The VIP reception will be attended by more than 500 world leaders, diplomats and international royals who will also be greeted by William and Kate, the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

The US and French presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron will be among those attending the event, with both arriving in the UK the day before the Queen’s state funeral on Monday.

This is not the first time confusion has arisen over the duties of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose relationship with the wider royal family was strained by the decision to give up their positions as working royals move to California.

There were reports of similar mixed messaging over Prince Harry’s right to wear a military uniform for when he walked behind the Queen’s coffin in procession.

The Duke of Sussex, who served 10 years in the British Army, wore his military medals pinned to his morning suit while walking in a procession alongside his father, the King, his brother, the Prince of Wales, and other members of the royal family.

Recommended

Harry was also prohibited from saluting the coffin like his brother and father, and instead simply bowed his head.

But it was revealed on Friday that the King has given Harry permission to wear a military uniform for a royal vigil with his cousins at the Queen’s coffin on the evening of Saturday 17 September.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in