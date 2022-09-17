Camilla, the Queen Consort, was seen stumbling slightly while visiting Wales alongside her husband King Charles III.

On Friday, the royal couple visited the Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, Wales, as they continued their tour of the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The King and the Queen Consort were filmed exiting the cathedral, at which point Camilla was seen slipping slightly.

Her brief slip came after it was reported that the royal had broken her toe before the Queen’s death on 8 September.

