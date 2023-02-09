Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The “older” woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity has revealed why she came forward in an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan set to air on February 10.

Sasha Walpole, 40, disclosed her identity earlier this week following the publication of the Duke of Sussex’s biography, Spare, in January in which he described losing his virginity “in a field”.

However, Ms Walpole said she was driven to come forward after Prince Harry’s team failed to warn her that she’d been written about. Although it was an anonymous recount, she tells Piers Morgan that he “could have given [her] the heads up”.

Sasha Walpole and Prince Harry in June 2001 (Getty )

The now-digger driver and mother-of-two - who was hired as an assistant groom at Highgrove in 1999 – was shocked to learn their encounter had made it into the memoir, which has since become a record-smashing bestseller.

Ms Walpole tells Piers Morgan that she realised the speculation about this mystery woman was “never going to stop”. She feared constant “flare-ups” about the event, feeling that the only way she could stop public rumour was to come forward.

“People are asking, family and friends. We know who it is, and then suddenly it’s just a reality of ‘this isn’t going to go away’”, she said. “Forever this is going to flare up. Until they know who it is, they’re going to be questioning people.”

“And yes, I could not have said anything but then it’s never going to stop”, she added.

Whilst Ms Walpole wasn’t named in the memoir, she feared that her circle of friends could have figured it out. “He didn’t name me but people who were there that night, or simply part of that social circle, would be able to work out it was me”, she echoed in The Mail on Sunday.

“Our group was a very mixed bunch of polo players, grooms, hunt staff and racing people, a cosmopolitan crowd”, she adds. Whether you were a “groom” or a “Royal”, there was no judgment.

40-year-old Sasha Walpole disclosed her identity this week (News UK)

In his explosive autobiography, the prince describes his encounter with the unnamed Ms Walpole as a “humiliating episode with an older woman” who “treated me like a young stallion.” The pair slept together in the summer of 2001, placing Harry at 16 years old and Ms Walpole at 18.

“I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away”, he wrote. “One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub.”