Prince Harry has called for more support for children across the UK in his first charity video since the release of his autobiography, Spare.

Speaking on behalf of WellChild, a UK-based children’s charity of which the prince has been a patron since 2007, Harry called for help in easing the “tremendous pressure” families face to support their children.

The Duke of Sussex asked people to consider nominating “someone you know” for a WellChild award, in an attempt to “grow the WellChild family”.

“I look forward to meeting the award winners and spreading awareness about this incredible charity, he added.

