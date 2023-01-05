Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry says the grief of losing his mother led him to a woman with “powers” who gave him a “message” from Diana.

The Duke of Sussex describes the encounter in his new autobiography ‘Spare’, which has leaked ahead of its release next week.

Harry said that while he recognised the “high-percentage chance of humbuggery”, he ultimately decided to meet the woman because she was recommended by friends.

The woman claimed she had a ‘message’ from the late Princess of Wales (AFP via Getty Images)

His account of their meeting is quite short, beginning with: “The minute we sat down together, I felt an energy around her”, the Guardian reports from a leaked copy of the book.

The prince, who doesn’t describe the woman as a psychic or medium in the passage, then shares the message she claimed was from his late mother.

“You’re living the life she couldn’t,” Harry says he was told. “You’re living the life she wanted for you.”

The woman told the prince his mother was with him “right now”. At this point, Harry wrote, his “neck grew warm and eyes watered”.

She also informed him that Diana “feels your confusion” and knew that he was “looking for clarity” and had “so many questions”.

Diana and Charles with Harry after his birth (AP1984)

Harry doesn’t disclose when or where this meeting occurred in his “personal and emotional” autobiography.

The former Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash in 1997, when Harry was 12 years-old.

In the book, he is said to describe driving through the tunnel in Paris where his mother died to try and make sense of what had happened.

When the woman gave him Diana’s message that he was “living the life she wanted for you”, the 38-year-old asked for “proof” or a “sign”.

Prince Harry’s book also includes allegations against his brother William (AP)

In response, the woman told him a story that involved an ornament, claiming Diana knew about it because “she was there”.

“Your mother says … something about a Christmas ornament? Of a mother? Or a grandmother? It fell? Broke?” Harry quoted the woman in his book, which also includes an anecdote about how his son Archie accidentally broke a Christmas ornament in the shape of the late Queen Elizabeth.

“Archie tried to fix it,” Harry told the woman.

She responded: “Your mother says she had a bit of a giggle about that.”

Harry’s memoir accidentally became available for sale at bookstores in Spain on Thursday, five days before the official date of publication.

In it, Harry compared meeting the Queen Consort for the first time to getting an “injection” and revealed what his father Charles told him and William after Prince Philip’s funeral last year.

Harry also claims his brother William physically attacked him in 2019 over a disagreement over the his wife Meghan,, and admits to doing cocaine when he was 17 so that he could “feel different”.