Kate Middleton reveals her ‘adorable’ nickname for Prince Louis

A video has captured the sweet nickname the Princess of Wales has for her youngest son, Prince Louis.

The five-year-old prince made his first-ever royal engagement when he volunteered with his family at a local Scout group as part of the Big Help Out initiative – a special bank holiday set aside for volunteering in tribute to King Charles III’s lifetime of public service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales – along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – visited the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough to help renovate their Scout hut. The royal family wasn’t afraid to get their hands dirty, as the three children painted, shovelled, and ate s’mores.

Although Louis was absent from the coronation concert on Sunday, he was ready to join in on the fun on Monday. While roasting marshmallows with his mother, the Princess of Wales was caught on video calling her son by his “cute” nickname.

“Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug,” the mother of three could be heard saying.

Another clip captured Kate calling her youngest son “Lou Bug” as he took control of a wheelbarrow filled with dirt.

“Well done, good job Lou Bug!” she said in the video.

Royal fans instantly took to social media to gush over the Princess of Wales’ sweet moniker for Prince Louis.

“Lou bug is so cute,” replied one Twitter user.

“I can’t get over Lou-bug,” another said.

A third person wrote: “Lou bug! Oh god that’s adorable!”

The royal family has been known to share their affectionate nicknames for each other in the past. During a 2018 visit to Leicester, the Princess of Wales revealed that her children refer to their father as “Pops”.

Prince William has reportedly been heard calling Princess Charlotte “Mignonette” – the French word for “small and delicate” – while Kate has previously called Charlotte as “Lottie”.

“Oh, he’s the same age as Lottie,” the then-Duchess of Cambridge let slip during a 2019 visit to Northern Ireland, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

The royal children aren’t the only members of the family who’ve earned nicknames. In fact, Kate Middleton and Prince William have been known to use quite a few nicknames for each other over the years. The two were heard referring to each other as “babe” and “darling” at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2016, while Kate reportedly referred to William as “Big Willy” back in their university days at St Andrews University in Edinburgh, Scotland, a source previously told The Mirror.

The Waleses shared several sweet family moments while volunteering for the Big Help Out on Monday. In photos and video from the event, Prince Louis could be seen shovelling some dirt into a wheelbarrow and joining his siblings in archery. Princess Charlotte and her younger brother helped decorate a wall mural with their hand prints, while Prince George received some assistance from his father in operating the big yellow excavator.

As Kate greeted well-wishers at the event, another video captured Prince Louis reaching for his mother’s hand to hold.

The family outing came after the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the coronation of King Charles III with their three children. The coronation service took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May, where Prince George served as one of his grandfather’s Pages of Honour. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were also seen holding hands inside the Abbey.

The following day, a star-studded coronation concert also captured George and Charlotte giggling to an amusing skit from the Muppets, while Louis stayed home because it was past his bedtime.