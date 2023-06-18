Prince William says his children will ‘definitely be exposed’ to homelessness

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Prince of Wales has revealed his plans to launch a “really big project” to end homelessness in the United Kingdom.

On Saturday (17 June), William joined the royal family in celebrating his father Charles’s first Trooping the Colour as King.

It marked the first time a monarch has ridden in the parade on horseback, since the late Queen Elizabeth II rode on her beloved mare Burmese in 1986.

For Saturday’s parade, which ended with a spectacular fly-past over Buckingham Palace, William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward were also on horses, all gifted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Meanwhile, the Queen and Princess of Wales joined the proceedings in a carriage – accompanied by William and Kate’s children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, William said he was working on a five-year project aimed at tackling homelessness, but that other details are being kept secret until the end of the month.

“It’s nerve-racking,” he told the newspaper. “But I’m really excited. I’ve been waiting for the right time to do this.”

He also spoke about his plans to introduce his children to a homeless organisation, in the same way that his mother Diana brought him to a homeless shelter when he was 11.

“When I left this morning, one of the things I was thinking was, ‘When is the right time to bring George or Charlotte or Louis to a homeless organisation?’” he said.

“I think when I can balance it with their schooling, they will definitely be exposed to it. On the school run, we talk about what we see.”

On Sunday (18 June), Kensington Palace released a photograph of William with his three children, to mark Father’s Day.

The photograph shows Princess Charlotte and Prince George on either side of their father, smiling up at him, with the youngest sibling Prince Louis hugging William on his shoulders from behind.

William was also asked whether there were any plans to use royal residences, including the 130,000-acre Duchy of Cornwall he controls, to alleviate homelessness.

“There is,” he replied. “Absolutely. Social housing. You’ll see that when it’s ready. I’m no policy expert, but I push it where I can.”

The prince has previous experience tackling homelessness. He is the patron of Centrepoint, a charity which helps homeless young people.

Earlier this week, he officially opened Reuben House, a block of 33 studio properties in south-east London where rents are set at a third of a resident’s income, on behalf of the charity.