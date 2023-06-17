Typhoons surprise King at Trooping the Colour flypast with impressive ‘CR’ formation

During the Trooping the Colour flypast, King Charles III was unexpectedly surprised by 18 typhoon jets with an addition to the parade no one expected.

To mark the start of his reign, and his first Trooping the Colour as monarch, the jets arranged themselves into the formation of his initials, 'CR'.

The Duchess of Edinburgh clapped as the King looked on, impressed at the display.

Meanwhile, it all proved a bit too much for young Prince Louis, who covered his ears to escape the noise.