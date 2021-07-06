Prince William to attend Euro 2020 England v Denmark game alone as Kate self-isolates

The Duke of Cambridge will be cheering on England alone at Wembley in the Euro 2020 semi-final clash against Denmark on Wednesday evening.

Prince William, who is the president of the Football Association, will watch the men’s team attempt to reach their first major tournament final since winning the World Cup in 1966.

Echoing the feelings of many England fans, he wrote on Twitter that he “can’t wait” for the big game.

Praising England’s 4-0 victory over Ukraine on Saturday, he tweeted: “Another top team performance and clean sheet from England tonight #ThreeLions. Well played to Ukraine. Can't wait for Wednesdays semi final! Onwards W.”

During England’s match against Germany on 29 June, Prince William was seen in the stands alongside the Duchess of Cambridge and their son, George, who was sporting an identical navy blue suit and tie to his father.

Kate will not be joining him at Wembley on Wednesday, however, as she is currently self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Monday that Kate was not experiencing any symptoms, but was “following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

The news followed her public appearance at Wimbledon on Friday.

During the visit, she met staff in the All England Club kitchens and toured the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum.

As a patron of the club and keen tennis fan, Kate attends the tournament every year, but will now miss the men’s and women’s final this weekend.

She was also due to attend a service of thanksgiving and host a “Big Tea” with Prince William at Buckingham Palace to mark the 73rd anniversary of the NHS on Monday, but is now required to isolate for 10 days at home.

Under current rules, Prince William does not need to isolate unless Kate has symptoms or tests positive for Covid-19.

Kate has received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, Kensington Palace has confirmed. Both she and William received their first dose at the Science Museum in London in May.