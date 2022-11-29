When will Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in the US?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be heading to the US ahead of the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.

The royal couple will spend three days across the pond for a trip that will culminate in the star-studded ceremony, which will bring together activists, policy makers and performers to celebrate the 2022 cohort of finalists.

The Earthshot Prize was launched by Prince William in October 2020 to “incentivise change and help to repair our planet over the next 10 years”.

Focusing on five categories described as “simple but ambitious goals for our planet”, the awards will name each winner from a pool of 15 global finalists who will win £1m to scale and support their solutions.

William and Kate’s trip also marks their first US visit since 2014, when they visited New York City as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the titles they held before being granted their current ones following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Here’s everything you need to know about William and Kate’s journey.

When will Prince William and Kate go to the US?

The Prince and Princess will arrive in Boston on Wednesday 30 November. Their trip will end on Friday 2 December, after the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.

What will Prince William and Kate do in the US?

It might be a short trip, but the royal couple have plenty packed in before the big event.

William and Kate will be welcomed at Boston City Hall by Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, before visiting the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum with Ambassador Caroline Kennedy.

They will also see the work being done by local organisations to mitigate the risk of rising sea levels, a threat faced by the coastal city of Boston. The couple are set to spend time learning about some of the “green technologies” being developed in the area when they go to Greentown Labs in Somerville.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony (Alberto Pezzali/PA) (PA Archive)

In addition to learning about climate-related challenges in Boston, William and Kate will also spend some time meeting with groups who work to support vulnerable members of the local community.

One of the organisations they will learn about is Roca, a non-profit that has been working for nearly 35 years to “bring public systems together in a cohesive approach” to help high-risk young people.

Kate also has a special visit of her own to make while in Boston. She will visit the Centre on the Developing Child at Harvard University, which is a world leader on research into the lifelong impact of experiences in early childhood.

The Princess is the royal patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance in the UK, as well as Action For Children and several other family and children-focused charities.

Will Prince William and Kate see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while in the US?

It is not thought that William and Kate will use this visit to the US to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle (AP)

Four days after the Prince and Princess leave the US, Prince Harry and Meghan are due to fly to New York to accept the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope award.

Where will the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony be held?

The glamorous awards ceremony, which is being held in partnership with the John F Kennedy Foundation, will take place at the MGM Music Hall.

The Earthshot Prize was inspired by the former US president’s “Moonshot” challenge in 1962, which aimed to land a man on the moon within 10 years. This was achieved by Neil Armstrong and Edin “Buzz” Aldrin in 1969.

Among those performing at the ceremony are Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding. Radio host Clara Amfo is co-hosting the awards for the second year running, alongside actor Daniel Dae Kim.