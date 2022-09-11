William and Kate update name of Royal Foundation to include new titles

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The new Prince and Princess of Wales have updated the name of their Royal Foundation and social media pages to reflect the new titles.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new titles were announced on Friday (9 September) by King Charles III in his first television broadcast as the new monarch.

It comes after Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday (8 September) at Balmoral Castle, at the age of 96.

The Prince of Wales title was held by the King for the past 64 years and has now been passed to William.

Meanwhile, Kate has become the first person since Diana, Princess of Wales, to use the title. Diana was given the title when she married Charles III in 1981.

The couple’s philanthropic and charitable organisation was previously known as The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

An update on the website now shows it is known as The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

When it was first established, the foundation was named The Royal Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry.

It later changed in 2012 to The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, following William and Kate’s wedding in April 2011.

After Harry married Meghan in May 2018, the foundation’s name changed again to The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Britain Royals (PA)

In 2019, the foundation became The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, until now, as Harry and Meghan began their own charitable vehicle, Sussex Royal foundation.

The latter was officially dissolved in 2021 when they stopped using the “royal” title as part of their brand after stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

William and Kate’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have also been updated to reflect the new titles.

The first tweet from the account under the new titles came from William, who posted a tribute to his grandmother, the Queen.

He wrote: “She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.

“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.

“My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love,” William continued. “All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.”

On Saturday (10 September), William and Kate reunited with Harry and Meghan to view floral tributes left in memory of the Queen at Windsor Castle.

The brothers, who have had a tense relationship since Harry stepped down and moved to California, walked with their wives along the gates in their first public meeting since they were last seen at the National Service of Thanksgiving in June to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.