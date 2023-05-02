Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess Royal has defended the role of the monarchy in the modern world in a rare, candid interview.

Princess Anne sat down with Canada’s CBC News ahead of her brother, King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday 6 May. She is set to take part in the coronation procession as the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting.

Asked if there were conversations about relevance within the royal family, Anne said it was “not a conversation I that I would necessarily have”.

“It’s perfectly true that there is a moment when you need to have that discussion,” she continued. “But I would just underline that the monarchy provides, with the constitution, a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by in any other way.”

Anne was also asked how the royal family “deals” with questions around the monarchy’s popularity around the world.

She explained that they do not “need to deal with it” as “it is the monarch that is key to this, and the constitution that underpins the monarchy”.

“We as a family see ourselves there to support that role. What we do, we hope, contributes to the monarchy and the way which it can convey continuity of, not just interest, but service and understanding, and the way that people and communities want to live their lives,” she added.

Addressing proposals for a “slimmed-down” monarchy, she remarked: “Well, I think the ‘slimmed down’ was said in a day when there were a few more people around. It doesn’t sound like a good idea from where I’m standing, I would say. I’m not quite sure what else we can do.”

Anne is the second eldest child and only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. King Charles is her older brother, while the Duke of York and the Duke of Edinburgh are her younger brothers.

The Princess Royal also spoke about what kind of monarch Charles will be, as he prepares to be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla this weekend.

“Well, you know what you’re getting because he’s been practicing for a bit and I don’t think he’ll change,” she said, referring to the fact that Charles was the longest serving Prince of Wales, the title he held for 64 years and 44 days.

“He is committed to his own level of service and that will remain true.”

Anne will be seen riding horseback behind the gold state coach that will carry Charles and Camilla back to Buckingham Palace after the crowning ceremony.

Her prominent role is a “reward” from the King for “her loyalty and her unwavering devotion to duty”, a source told The Mirror.