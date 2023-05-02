Coronation: What will King Charles wear for moment of his crowning?

Buckingham Palace has released details of the Supertunica and Imperial Mantle which King Charles III will wear during the investiture part of his ceremony.

The King will be adorned in heavy priest-like golden robes for his moment of crowning at the coronation on 6 May – and will reuse his grandfather’s coronation belt and glove.

He will put on layers of glittering coronation vestments, inspired by priestly attire, in the middle of Westminster Abbey’s coronation theatre during the religious service.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.