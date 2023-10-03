Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have begun to prepare for a future parenting decision.

On Sunday 1 October, Sarah Ferguson’s oldest daughter appeared on the Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking podcast, where she explained what she and Mozzi would do if either of their children ended up with dyslexia just like the two of them. The couple share their two-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth, in addition to son Christopher Woolf, who Mozzi shares with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

The royal has previously raised awareness for dyslexia, and revealed that her husband also has it in 2021.

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words, according to the Mayo Clinic.

While she was pregnant with Sienna, Beatrice spoke about how she would feel if her daughter or her stepson, Wolfie, were to be diagnosed with the condition.

"My husband’s also dyslexic so we’ll see whether we’re having this conversation in a couple of months’ time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift. And I think life is a little bit about the moments that make you; it’s the challenges that make you," she told podcaster and writer Giovanna Fletcher for Hello! magazine’s digital issue in 2021.

She further spoke about the possibility of her children being diagnosed with dyslexia on Sunday’s podcast.

“As two dyslexics, we will be figuring out as parents whether or not our children have dyslexia and how best to support them,” Beatrice said when speaking to Kate Griggs on the podcast. “But I think the most important thing that I can do, hopefully, if they are lucky enough to be dyslexic as well, then I feel really grateful that we can help them with resources.”

“Being a part of this community, I think has given me a bit more of an understanding and I’d really like that for all parents,” she continued. “So actually bringing the parents into the conversation, I think is really exciting because when a parent does happen to have the news that their child is dyslexic, right now, I don’t think they’re getting the right support. We’re still very early days in what we’re achieving together, and it’s really exciting to see how we can do the work to help the parents be the best version of themselves.”

Beatrice appeared on the podcast as an ambassador for the charity Made By Dyslexia. As part of the episode, she shared why raising awareness for dyslexia is so important to her. “Talking about this subject is my favourite thing, because as a dyslexic who’s navigating the kind of mad world we live in, I am so grateful and lucky to have a dyslexic thinking mindset, because it definitely pushes me a little bit further to try and solve some of these challenges and try and help as much as I can,” she said.

The appearance took place on the eve of Dyslexia Awareness Week, which the British Dyslexia Association marks from 2 October to 8 October.