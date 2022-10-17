Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Princess Eugenie has shared a celebratory tribute to her mother Sarah Ferguson in honour of the Duchess of York’s 63rd birthday.

The royal, 32, celebrated her “dear Mumsy” over the weekend, when she shared an album of photos of the pair to Instagram. In the first photo, Eugenie and her mother could be seen smiling for a selfie, while the post also included a photo of Eugenie’s sister Princess Beatrice, and Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank.

In the last photo, Eugenie, who could be seen holding her and Brooksbank’s son August, posed with her mother under a tree.

“Half an hour left to go of October 15th 2022 but better late than never.. Happy birthday my dear mumsy! @sarahferguson15,” Eugenie wrote in the caption alongside the photos.

In the comments under the post, Eugenie’s followers praised the sweet tribute, while many also shared birthday wishes for Ferguson, who is well-known by her nickname “Fergie”.

“Happy birthday, Fergie! You’ve done such a lovely job with your girls,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Happy Birthday, Fergie. Hope it was a splendid day,” while someone else added: “Happy Birthday to your beautiful mom! Wishing her all the best on her birthday and always!”

Others expressed their happiness that Eugenie had chosen to show “normal pictures of the royal family” while celebrating her mother’s birthday.

“These are the normal pictures of the royal family that I absolutely love. Thank you for sharing them with us!” one person wrote, while another said: “My first thought was how normal and refreshing. Thanks for no filters and showing how it really is. Beautiful.”

Eugenie’s birthday tribute comes after the Duchess of York marked her birthday with her own Instagram post. On Saturday, the royal shared two posts showing her posing with Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis, Muick and Sandy.

The duchess inherited the late monarch’s beloved dogs after her passing on 8 September.

“The presents that keep giving…” Ferguson captioned one photo, which saw her lying on a lawn along with Muick and Sandy. The royal shared the photos after previously sharing an update on the corgis, with Ferguson revealing that it was a “big honour” to bring them into her home.