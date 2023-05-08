Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Princess Eugenie has been praised for including photographs of the Duke of Sussex attending the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in her social media post about the big day.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, was at the coronation on Saturday (6 May) with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The heavily pregnant princess was also seen entering Westminster Abbey with her cousin Prince Harry, who attended his father’s crowning without his wife, Meghan Markle.

In her Instagram post about the historic occasion, Eugenie shared snaps that featured Harry, as well as other photos of the King and Queen, Brooksbank, her sister Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and shots of the parade.

She wrote in the caption: “Yesterday meant so much to me, as I’m sure it did to so many watching.

“What a magical celebration for the King, the Queen, our country, and the Commonwealth. The day was such a reflection of dedication and service to our country.”

Fans were pleased that Eugenie’s two of Eugenie’s photo selections included Harry.

“Thank you for featuring a few photos that included Prince Harry,” one person wrote, noting that other members of the royal family did not post snaps of the duke.

Another person said: “Thank you for your support to Prince Harry and his family.”

“[It was] so lovely that Harry had you and Jack to welcome him and sit with him,” a third added.

Others commended Brooksbank for treating Harry warmly during the ceremony, as livestreams from inside Westminster Abbey showed the pair having a friendly exchange.

Eugenie is currently pregnant with her second child. She and Brooksbank, who have been married since 2018, are parents to son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The coronation was the first time Harry had seen other members of the royal family since the release of his memoir Spare in January. He and his brother, the Prince of Wales, had no noticeable interactions during the ceremony.

Harry spent just over 24 hours in the UK to be present at the coronation, but is believed to have left immediately after to return to California in order to celebrate his son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

Archie’s birthday fell on the same day as the coronation. Neither of Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie and Princess Lilibet, attended the event.

It was reported that the King wished Archie a happy birthday during a private party held at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony and the royal family’s appearance on the balcony. Harry was not present for the balcony appearance nor for the party, as he headed to Los Angeles International Airport.

He caught a British Airways flight and arrived at LAX at around 7.30pm local time (3.30am UK) in time for Archie’s birthday celebrations.