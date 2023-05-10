The story behind Queen Camilla’s diamond necklace for the coronation

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queen Camilla wore a stunning piece of jewellery known as the Coronation Necklace to her and King Charles III’s crowning ceremony on Saturday (6 May).

Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside the King wearing the historic piece of jewellery that was worn during coronations in 1902, 1911, 1937 and 1953.

It was previously worn by Camilla’s late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as by Queen Mary before her and Queen Alexandra.

According to the Royal Collection Trust, the diamonds in the coronation necklace come from Queen Victoria’s collection of jewellery.

It features the Lahore Diamond, which was previously on the Timur Ruby Necklace, and is usually worn with diamond earrings that also came from the Timur necklace.

The diamonds in the earrings were originally the side stones in the Indian setting of the Koh-i-noor, which previously featured in Queen Mary’s Crown.

Queen Camilla was crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown, but it did not feature the controversial Koh-i-noor nor any of its replicas.

Camilla also wore a coronation gown designed by Bruce Oldfield. The dress is a tailored ivory, silver and gold coat-like gown embroidered with delicate garlands of British wildflowers.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach in the King's Procession from Buckingham Palace to their coronation ceremony London (PA)

It features motifs of daisy chains and forget-me-nots to represent the King and Queen Consort’s affection for nature.

Celebratory bunting has also been embroidered onto the dress in antique gold and silver thread.

Buckingham Palace described the gown as “simple and tailored” as Oldfield’s design showcases sophistication and modernity, as well as reflecting Camilla’s style and personality.

On top of the gown, Camilla wore the crimson velvet Robe of State upon her arrival at Westminster Abbey.

The robe has a long train and was originally made for Queen Elizabeth for her own coronation more than 70 years ago.

At the end of the service, Camilla changed into her new purple velvet Robe of Estate, embroidered with gold motifs of 24 flowers.