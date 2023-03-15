Camilla Queen Consort arrives at Cheltenham Ladies’ Day

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queen Consort Camilla has arrived on the morning of day two of the annual racing event Cheltenham Festival.

The 75-year-old, who is an honorary member of the Jockey Club, dressed for the occasion in a wool camel-coloured coat and a hat with a fur trim. It is unconfirmed whether the royal is wearing faux fur.

The Independent has contacted her representatives for comment.

Camilla has a keen interest in horseracing and is associated with several related charities, including The British Equestrian Federation, The Brooke Hospital for Animals and Ebony Horse Club.

During the visit, Camilla visited the paddock and presented the trophy to the winning owner of the annual steeple chase.

This year’s appearance comes after the royal was absent from last year’s events due to illness.

Also in attendance at today’s events is media personality Carol Vorderman who was seen with Matt Hancock at the event, just months after months after Vorderman slammed Hancock’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and called him a “c***”.

Camilla has been making a range of public appearances in the build-up to her coronation with King Charles on 6 May. On Monday (13 March), she appeared at the celebrations for Commonwealth Day, attending a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the event. As royals arrived at the religious building, they were met by anti-monarchy protesters who chanted “Not my King” and protested the public money being spent on the forthcoming coronation event.

It has recently been revealed that King Charles, who was the sole beneficiary of the Queen’s £650 million estate in her inheritance, has not shared the sum with his siblings.

Camilla Queen Consort arrived at the racing event wearing camel-coloured ensemble (Getty Images)

His siblings, Princess Anne, 72, and Prince Edward, 59, as well as Prince Andrew, 63, inherited nothing from the Queen, and are said to share “some resentment” because of this.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are yet to confirm whether they will attend the King and Queen Consort’s coronation ceremony on 6 May, after representatives for the Sussexes revealed they had received email correspondence from the King.

The Independent recently named Camilla Queen Consort as the most influential woman of 2023, which coincided with International Women’s Day last week. The list spotlighted 50 women who excel in areas such as politics, culture, sport, business, social media, health and the environment.